Kate Winslet assures that actors fear losing their careers by revealing their sexuality: “They are terrified”

Many community actors LGBT who work in Hollywood they hide their sexual orientation and gender identity for fear that this could ruin their professional careers, the actress admitted Kate Winslet. Recently, she brought up the subject because of her participation in “Ammonite”, a movie where she and Saoirse Ronan play a lesbian couple.

The British star, who worked on films such as “Titanic” and “Sense and Sensibility”, told the Sunday cultural magazine The Sunday Times who knows at least four actors who don’t want to reveal their sexuality Given the possibility that they will not be hired to play heterosexual characters in the future.

Kate Winslet criticized what he considers an environment of “discrimination and homophobia” in the film industry and added that the LGBT community – lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender – needs a movement similar to that of MeToo, which came to light a few years ago in the US when the scope of harassment was revealed sexual against actresses.

“I can’t tell you the number of young actors I know, some well known and some just starting out, who are terrified that their sexuality will be revealed,” the 45-year-old star added.

Discrimination despite the inclusion of diversity

Despite pressures for more diversity at movie awards, which are typically dominated by white actors and directors, there is little discussion about the representation of gay and bisexual personalities, according to the Sunday report.

They are only stories for film and television (or digital platforms) that have been opening spaces to address these narratives, although for many celebrities it is still very difficult to share their truth for fear of losing their jobs.

The Oscar winner Kate Winslet She referred to this situation as a result of her role as the British paleontologist Mary Anning in the film “Ammonite”, which speculates on her relationship with the geologist Charlotte Murchison, played by Saoirse Ronan. (EFE)

