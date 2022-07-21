Kate Winslet and the controversy of her belly or the umpteenth proof of an unbreakable self-esteem | Fashion

When Kate Winslet received the promotional poster for Mare of Easttown, he sent it back twice because he thought it was too retouched. “Come on guys, I know how many crow’s feet I have.” In the same way, after seeing together with Craig Zobel, the director of the HBO series, the sex scene that she has with Guy Pearce, she responded with a “don’t you dare” to his intention to digitally retouch her belly, a belly that this year also looks splendid in the sex sequences with Saoirse Ronan in ammonite, its previous premiere. So he told New York Times in an interview this week.

The comparison between the actors and the characters they play is an easy temptation, but Mare, in addition to having Kate’s physique, has her dignity. She has lent it to him. One of the objectives of the actress in the series, in whose executive production she makes her debut, was precisely to give dignity to an environment and some characters, which, as she explained in the podcast The Watch, to which he went to talk about the final episode, are “very similar” to those in which he grew up.

When he began his career, as his father and maternal grandparents were actors, many believed he came from a wealthy family – in the UK this is more than common in the industry. “For that and because she spoke well. But I was born into a working class family in Regents Park”, she confessed to journalist Samira Ahmed. His father always had to combine his work as an actor with other jobs that allowed the family to make ends meet — postman, driver, gardener. Kate inherited from him not only his vocation, but also his practical character: “I knew the vicissitudes I was going to face, which were the same ones he had gone through, so I remember myself thinking at 14 years old ‘I have I have to look for a decent part-time job to support myself and then be able to do what I like”. “I’ve grown up surrounded by people who didn’t think the world owed them anything,” she said.

Winslet remembers well how much she received – 60 pounds (about 70 euros at current exchange rates) – for her acting debut, in an advertisement in which she participated at the age of 12, and she remembers it because it seemed to her an inordinate amount. Then came several television jobs. His first role, at the age of 15, was due to Russell T. Davies, who was also making his debut as a creator, in a science fiction series called dark season. It came to the cinema from the hand of Peter Jackson in Heavenly creatures. After that it was the only time he had a job normal, in a delicatessen in London. Then she never needed him again.

Behind the boom of Titanics, the actress lost her anonymity, the obligation to do castings — she never had to introduce herself to one again — and self-confidence. The harassment she received from the media was, in her own words, “diabolical, shameful, harmful”. “I remember feeling tremendously harassed by the press, harassed in a horrendous way. They called me “weighty Katie” (heavy Katie), they speculated on what diets I was on, how much I weighed… Now it has changed drastically, but when I think back to when I was 18, 19, 20, 21 years old… Your body changes so much then, you don’t even You’ve settled on the woman you’re going to be. It is a sensitive and vulnerable time, ”he told Marc Maron, host of the podcast wtf at the beginning of this year.

Committing today to showing her body is much more than an actress’s whim. And laugh at the interpreters’ obsession with her physique, the proof of her character. In Contagion, the film for which, for obvious reasons, he has been asked the most in the last year, his character died and his body ended up in a mass grave wrapped in semi-transparent plastic, well sealed around it. “Every time we finished a take of that sequence, she would wink and joke with my partners: ‘Does my fat ass look wrapped in this plastic? Do I look thin? Seven years earlier she had played herself in Additional features, where he took the opportunity to make fun of the obsession of the actors to win an Oscar. She played herself as a nun in World War II because she believed that Holocaust movies give Oscars… three years before winning her first and only statuette for The reader, where she played an illiterate SS officer.

Unlike Mare, Winslet is capable of laughing and crying. And he has no problem recognizing it. Cries in the recent interview of New York Times remembering the end of his character in the series, how he cried when he finished shooting Forget about me and he was unable to put into practice the imperative of the film’s title with Clementine, his favorite character he has played. My children told me: “Mom, are you stupid? It’s not real, ”he said, laughing. Because he also laughs at his own dramas.

Kate Winslet could have become cynical, disbelieving, or have chosen the path of so many winners: believing that they owe nothing to anyone and therefore have no commitment to others. But she has said that she learned from the best, not only interpretively – she always mentions Alan Rickman and Emma Thompson as her great mentors -. From them she learned not only the tools of the trade, but also their way of treating the team and her colleagues. For this reason, and perhaps remembering the filming of heavenly creatures, as executive producer of Mare of Easttown he decided to stay on the small set where the actress playing his daughter was making out with his girlfriend. “There were only two cameras, two men. Two gentlemen, yes, but they are young and they were insecure.” Kate Winslet is not only her circumstances or what she has done with them, but how she has assumed that her power serves to make life easier for others, as those who came before her did it to her.

“I like its wounds and its scars, its guilt and its flaws and the fact that it doesn’t have a switch, it doesn’t have an off button,” said de Mare, surprised by the success of the series. “She just knows that she has to keep going.” How could Winslet not want to show her crow’s feet?