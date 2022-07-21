Juventus, market intertwining between the bianconeri, Cristiano Ronaldo and Morata

The destinies of the Juventus and of Cristiano Ronaldo, this summer, they could intertwine. Indeed, CR7 would be looking for a new team and would be offered to different clubs. Among these there would also be the Juventus, but the Juventus club has started a new course and therefore the Portuguese would still be looking for accommodation. The latest idea for him would be a transfer to Atletico Madrid. A possible arrival of CR7 to the colchoneros would intertwine with the Juventus market which is looking for a striker and one of the goals is wearing the jersey of the second team from Madrid.

Ronaldo could free Morata

There Juventus, in recent weeks, he would be working to score other great market hits. After the arrivals of Paul Pogba, Angel Di Maria and Gleison Bremer, the Juventus management wants to reach other great profiles to further increase the competitiveness of the squad. The Juventus management also follows the directives of Massimiliano Allegri. The Livorno technician, in these days, would be pushing to have him available again Alvaro Morata. Juventus would be in contact with Atletico Madrid to seek a solution. The situation, however, could undergo a strong acceleration if the colchoneros decide to consider buying Cristiano Ronaldo.

At the moment, the future of CR7 remains an unknown, given that for now no team seems really interested in Cristiano Ronaldo.

Family problems for Cristiano Ronaldo

In these weeks, Cristiano Ronaldo he did not join Manchester United for the resumption of training. The player is in Portugal and is training alone.

Officially, Cristiano Ronaldo is not taking part in United’s summer commitments due to family problems. Also Bruno Fernandes, his partner in the Red Devils, spoke about the future of CR7: “I don’t know what Cristiano said to the club, to the manager, but we must respect his choice.” Now it remains to understand what the Portuguese will want to do.

Cristiano Ronaldo would like to play the Champions League and for this reason he would be probing the market to find a team that takes part in the top European competition. Last year, however, CR7 only moved in the last days of the transfer market and left Juventus at the end of August. He who knows that even this time the last days of negotiations may not be decisive for Ronaldo’s future. In any case, as Bruno Fernandes said, now the plans of the Madeira phenomenon are not known: “But (his future) is not something that depends on me”.

