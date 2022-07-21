Jorge Campos ‘mocks’ Miguel “el Piojo” Herrera

The living legend of Mexican soccer, Jorge Camposhas given a lot to talk about in the last hours, after a video was uploaded at the wheel with the Golden Scorpionwhere ‘Brody’ gave a series of statements with his characteristic way of being so relaxed, where he highlighted the one he made against the UANL Tigers.

The now TV Azteca commentator recalled the occasion in which the felines fell into an improper lineup for playing with 9 soccer players “Not Trained in Mexico”, and “mocked” Miguel Herrera questioning whether he did not know how to read the MX League regulations. .

“There are eight foreigners and Tigres lost 3-0 because they were wrong,” he said between laughs in the conversation with the Golden Scorpion.

“Their coaches don’t know how to read the regulations or what. They put nine on the pitch and only eight could play,” added the “Inmortal.”

It should be remembered that Tigres was achieving the feat of overcoming the series against the Rojinegros del Atlas in Clausura 2022, which would not have counted for exceeding the number of foreigners on the field, so in the end those of ‘Piojo’ Herrera lost in the table 2-0 the second leg.







