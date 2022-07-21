Joker 2: the shocking figure that Joaquin Phoenix will charge for the sequel to the successful movie

the successful joker of 2019 will have a sequel, and joaquin phoenix will return as the villainous clown from Gotham in the second installment. The film has not yet started shooting, but some curious facts about the production are beginning to emerge, including the millionaire figure that the actor will charge for repeating the role.

As reported by Variety, The interpreter will receive 20 million dollars for the film, a considerable salary increase compared to his first interpretation of the character, for which he received 4.5 million .

At the moment, very little is known about the plot of the film. In June, new details of Joker: Folie à deux [así se titulará la historia], and there is a strong possibility that the film will be a musical. Through a publication on Instagram, the director announced weeks ago the title of the film, whose expression, in French, translates as a similar mental disorder that affects two or more peopleusually members of the same family.

Joaquin Phoenix, in a scene from the Joker Fox

That is why also is speculated with the possibility of a co-star in the story and the name of Lady Gaga sounds to put herself in the shoes of Harley Quinn the sensual and deranged girlfriend of the Joker . According to her reports, the pop singer would be in “initial conversations” to appear in the film; If this materializes, it is also noted that the singer would play a new version of Quinn, divergent from the character of Margot Robbie.

If she accepts the challenge, Lady Gaga could be the third actress to play the villain in the last five years: in addition to Robbie, Kaley Cuoco lends her voice to the character in the excellent animated series harley quinnavailable on HBO Max.

Joker 2 will once again be directed by Todd Phillips, who also directed the award-winning A star Is Born 2018, starring Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

The actor received an Oscar for his role as Arthur Fleck/Joker in the film AFP

As for Phoenix, it should be noted that the actor won the Oscar for his portrayal of Arthur Fleck/Joker in joker, while Hildur Guðnadóttir also kept the original music category. The production also received nominations for best film and direction, among others.

When a month ago Phillips surprised with the news of the return of joker, He did so by sharing an image of the script on Instagram, co-written by the director with Scott Silver, the same writer with whom he devised the first installment. In a second photo, in black and white, Joaquin Phoenix himself is seen sitting down, wearing glasses and with the script open in one hand while he smokes.

Since jokerpremiered in our country as Joker, became an absolute success when it arrived in theaters in 2019, the rumors about a possible sequel did not stop. Production Weekly already anticipated months ago that a sequel to the film had begun to develop and that it would feature not only Phoenix but also the director of the first installment and Martin Scorsese as producer.

The film delivery managed to raise more than one billion dollars in theaters around the world, with an approximate budget of 55 million, which was a resounding success for Warner Bros. From the beginning, the support of the public was also added the critic who mostly applauded this unique approach to the character and his origins and also the awards.

The dark interpretation of DC comics resulted in a harsh look at current events that ended up elevating the film above the traditional works of superheroes and villains. However, Phoenix He admitted time later that the moment lived throughout the filming was not as exciting as it could be believed from the outside.

Phoenix accepted the role of the Joker knowing that he faced a great challenge, not only because it is a complex role, but also because the bar was set very high after the incredible performances of Heath Ledger and Jack Nicholson on the big screen. But, far from seeking to imitate them, he assured that he did not watch any of the previous films with the aim of building the character with his own essence.

To achieve the role, he went on a severe diet and ended up losing about 25 kilos. “It turns out that it affects your mind and you really start to freak out when you lose that much weight in that period,” she said during an interview with the magazine. BBC at the end of 2021.