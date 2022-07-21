Joaquin Phoenix will earn $ 20 million

Not long ago it was announced Joker 2a sequel to the highly acclaimed film by Todd Phillips of 2019 which allowed a Joaquin Phoenix to win the first career Oscar (details here). We still know very little about the plot and cast, other than that it will be a musical and that it will see Lady Gaga in the cast (here some rumors regarding the script and some scenes that could be present in the film). However, he reported some certain news regarding the cachet Variety. The famous site has in fact revealed that Phoenix will receive as much as 20 million dollars as compensation to return to being Arthur Fleckcompared to the 4.5 pocketed for the first chapter. This will be one of the highest fees in the near future. In fact, in addition to the $ 100 million that Tom Cruise earned from Top Gun: Maverick thanks to a contractual agreement relating to the proceeds of the film, there will be only 4 actors who will earn more than what goes into Joaquin Phoenix’s pockets for Joker 2.

Let’s talk about Will Smith who will receive 35 million compensation for Emancipation, Leonardo Dicaprio And Brad Pitt who will get 30 for respectively Killers of the Flower Moon and an as yet untitled Formula 1 film. The Rock with $ 22.5 million earned for Black Adam.

Together with Phoenix at 20 million there are Will Ferrell, Chris Hemsworth, Vin Diesel, Tom Hardy, Ryan Reynolds And Denzel Washington for Spirited, Extraction 2, Fast X, Venom 3, Spirited and The Equalizer 3 respectively. Below Jason Momoa for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom e Eddie Murphy for Beverly Hills Cop 4 at 15 million dollars.

What do you think of these figures? Are you curious to see Joker 2? Let us know your opinion, as usual, in the comments.