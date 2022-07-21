Jennifer Lopez: the new look with crocodile print leggings

Jennifer Lopez with crocodile print leggings: here is her new urban-comfy look

Twenty years have passed since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck became “Bennifer”, a love story that, after discontinuous events, was finally crowned, on July 16, by the couple’s wedding in Las Vegas. Throughout this time, we’ve seen JLo transition at an almost frantic pace from sequin-embroidered dresses to crop tops paired with oversized jeans, high-heeled shoes to sneakers or Lumberjack-style lace-up booties.

The daily commitments of JLo

The reason is simple. Jennifer Lopez, of course, is not a pop star 24/7, and behind the complex choreography she gives us when she performs on stage there is the daily commitment of dance lessons – quite heavy, probably – in her Los Angeles studio, not to mention that the ex-girlfriend from the Bronx will also have to take the time to visit her husband on the set (because on an attractive husband like Ben Affleck it is always advisable to exercise a discreet but constant surveillance). All for the understandable joy of fashion observers, who almost every day see JLo offer their avid attention the spectacle of a new look from the daily routine.

The cornerstones of his off-stage wardrobe

After seeing – and commenting on – so many outfits, we can say that the cornerstones of Jennifer’s informal wardrobe are the following: sweatshirts, crop tops, wide-leg trousers, leggings of every imaginable color and print, trendy sneakers – she has a collection endless, in which Nike models prevail – and, of course, luxury bags (with those of Hermès in pole position). Key elements that promptly reappeared in the latest outfit in which JLo was spotted a few days after her wedding in the global gambling capital.

Bellocqimages / Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

The look for the dance class

In perfect time for the dance class, Jennifer Lopez wore dark gray crocodile-effect leggings with reinforcements on the knees, a high-necked top with zip that gave a glimpse of her toned abdomen and a pair of sober black sneakers from Nike . In keeping with the urban-comfy character of her look, JLo ditched the hair extensions she showed off in Las Vegas in favor of natural hair pulled back into a ponytail. It was completed by large dark sunglasses and, needless to say, a pair of gold hoop earrings, unusually modest in size, indeed.

This is how, after her fairytale wedding, JLo returned to everyday reality. Like Mrs. Affleck, of course.

On Vogue.it you can also read:

This article was originally published on Vogue Mexico.