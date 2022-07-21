Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are planning a big wedding after their wedding in Las Vegas

There may soon be an encore wedding Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck!

The 52-year-old star and the 49-year-old actor are planning a big wedding with family and friends after becoming a husband and wife. in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas last weekend.

According to the rumors reported by TMZthey would have in mind “a huge party“and would have already chosen the location: Ben Affleck’s property in Georgia, United States.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in Venice 2021 – getty images

There would be no programs for the Honeymoon: “They haven’t thought about it yet – revealed a source of People – Jennifer says that every day with Ben is a Honeymoon. She has been thinking about it since they started dating again and she wants to grow old with him. She couldn’t ask for better and she thinks everything is perfect“.

Jennifer Lopez herself confirmed her marriage to Ben Affleck in Las Vegas on her website, posting several photos and writing: “We made it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. Patient for twenty years “.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck – getty images

The Bennifers they got back together in the spring of 2021having already been a couple between 2002 and 2004. In September, they debuted again as a couple on a red carpet: that of the Venice Film Festival Venice 2021.

For Ben Affleck this is the second marriage after the one with his colleague Jennifer Garnerwhich lasted from 2005 to 2018 and from which three children were born.

Jennifer Lopez has been married three times: to the waiter Ojani Noafrom 1997 to 1998, with the dancer Cris Juddfrom 2001 to 2002, and with the singer Marc Anthonyfrom 2004 to 2014 and with whom she had twins.

ph: getty images