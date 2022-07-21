Jeni Summers shows off her charms with a ‘spicy’ photo in a tiny swimsuit

The popular playmate Jeni Summers, faithful follower of Cruz Azul, once again conquered her followers in all his social networkswhen sharing a spicy Photography in a tiny swimsuit, showing off her charms and leaving everyone with their mouths open.

On this occasion, Jeni Summers shared this photo on her official Instagram account, quickly adding thousands of likes and hundreds of comments from her followers and colleagues.

Read also: David Faitelson closes the doors of the Tri to Julio César Furch

This American playmate continues to gain popularity on different social networks and video platforms, where she shares photos with other influencers like Khloe Task and that have led her to be part of different advertising campaigns.

Read also: Danik Michell shows off his attributes with spicy photography in a swimsuit

Jeni Summers is also a well-known follower of the Cruz Azul team from Liga MX, so she can be seen in her posts with her shirt on and supporting them in important games against their hated rivals.