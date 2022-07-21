Jeni Summers shows off her charms with a ‘spicy’ photo in a tiny swimsuit

The popular playmate Jeni Summers, faithful follower of Cruz Azul, once again conquered her followers in all his social networkswhen sharing a spicy Photography in a tiny swimsuit, showing off her charms and leaving everyone with their mouths open.

On this occasion, Jeni Summers shared this photo on her official Instagram account, quickly adding thousands of likes and hundreds of comments from her followers and colleagues.

This American playmate continues to gain popularity on different social networks and video platforms, where she shares photos with other influencers like Khloe Task and that have led her to be part of different advertising campaigns.

Jeni Summers is also a well-known follower of the Cruz Azul team from Liga MX, so she can be seen in her posts with her shirt on and supporting them in important games against their hated rivals.

A reporter for the sports source, he was born on May 4, 1990 in the city of Los Mochis. He graduated from the Communication Sciences career at the Universidad Autónoma de Occidente and with professional experience in radio and television, in sports programs. Since 2015, he has been part of the team of reporters for the newspaper EL DEBATE, covering local sports leagues and tournaments, and national sports covering the Mexican Pacific League (LMP), LMP star games, the U-20 Children’s Baseball World Cup. -15 Sinaloa 2014, the Pacific Coast Basketball Circuit (CIBACOPA), the Ascenso MX Soccer League, Second Division Premier Soccer League,

