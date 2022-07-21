Jack Nicholson revealed that his sister was his real mother

Jack Nicholson made his way into the world of acting thanks to his interpretive versatility. And although at first he worked as a clerk, and even organized alphabetically the letters that the ‘Tom & Jerry’ program received, he trusted his qualities for the cinema. Some time later, his career took off with the movie ‘Easy Rider’, but, rather than being the beginning of his journey to fame, the film gave rise to a great family secret that he did not know: his sister was really his mother.

The first time that a strange situation arose regarding his life history, it occurred in 1954, when he wanted to obtain his driving license, at that time, he found out that he did not have a birth certificate, so they granted him a provisional in which his arrival in the world was credited on April 22, 1937. The one he thought was his mother, Ethel May, presented proof showing Jack’s place of birth, so the situation was resolved, he got his license, and no more questions were asked about it.

Shortly after what happened, the woman passed away, and in 1993, June Nicholson, whom Jack believed to be his older sister, also died. Years later, they told him that June was really his mother, and Ethel her grandmother, but they had not been able to say it because, in those days, they prioritized the comments of his acquaintances. June would have become pregnant at the age of 17, and she was not sure who the father of the baby was, so to avoid gossip, Ethel May and John Nicholson decided to raise their grandson as their own.