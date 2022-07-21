Jack Nicholson found out as an adult that his sister was actually his mom

Jack Nicholson’s beginnings in the cinema

In 1954 he finished high school and went on vacation to Los Angeles – he was born and raised in New Jersey – and there the lights dazzled him. A year later, looking for work, he entered Metro Goldwyn Mayer as an administrative officer. It wasn’t what he was looking for, but at least he was in the right place. He knew that at some point the opportunity would come because he trusted his qualities.

Do not forget to follow us on Google News to stay informed

He was paid $30 a week to receive letters from Tom & Jerry fans, and sort them alphabetically. With that money he began to study dramatic art. There he met the director and producer Roger Cormanwho later gave him a place in the film The Cry Baby Killer, in 1958.

image.png The beginnings of Jack Nicholson in the cinema.

In 1963 he made his debut as a film director with the film El terror, although strikingly he did not appear in the credits. He did on his second try: Drive, I Said. As an actor, after several minor projects, his cinematic breakthrough was in 1969 in the film Easy Rider. The beginning of his stairway to fame was accompanied by his first Oscar nomination.

The dark family secret they kept from Jack Nicholson

But Easy Rider was not only his take off, his arrival in Hollywood, but also the moment in which he discovered the best kept secret that his family had. Everyone knew it except him. What happened to him? Nicholson He found out that, in reality, who he thought was his older sister was his mother. A drama that not even the most daring of screenwriters would think of for a film.

The first doubtful situation regarding his life history occurred in 1954 when he wanted to get his driver’s license and there he found out that he did not have a birth certificate. He was given a provisional certificate stating that he was born on April 22, 1937. Ethel May -his alleged mother- presented a receipt indicating the place where he was born Jack, and the confusion was resolved. He was granted the card and did not investigate the reason why his papers were not in order.

image.png The dark family secret kept from Jack Nicholson.

Shortly after that situation, the lady died. In 1963 she also passed away June Nicholsonwho Jack I thought it was her older sister. Years later she was told that june, in reality, it was his mother, but he had never been able to say it because of what they will say. They were different times. And the woman he thought was his mother, EthelY Johnhis supposed father, were his grandparents.

Tell the story that june She was 17 years old when she got pregnant. Jack and she wasn’t sure who the father was. In addition, she wanted to be an actress and dancer, and she understood that raising a child alone she was not going to be able to carry it forward, so she looked for an alternative, without having an abortion in her plans. june she hid the pregnancy and once she gave birth, her mother adopted the child as her own.

Read more ►The resounding change of life of María Eugenia Ritó that began once she got away from drugs

Jack He only learned the whole truth when he turned 37. When the protagonists of the story died, the other relatives who were aware of the situation decided to reveal the secret. Those people had not spoken before because there was a pact that the fame of Nicholson it did nothing but strengthen.

Once he found out who his mother was, Jack he also tried to hide it; in short, there was nothing to do. He had no one to blame, curse or forgive. However, a rigorous investigation by a journalist from Time magazine brought the truth to light. According to Infobae, if it had not been for the documentary Dr. Jack and Mr. Nicholson, its origins would never have been known. “After all, when I found out who my mother was, he was already psychologically mature. In fact, he clarified many things for me. If I felt anything, it was, above all, gratitude,” he said. Nicholson time after. From the magazine it was reported that she had been Lorraineher younger sister (actually her aunt), who had told the story, after feeling the need to vent.

image.png Jack Nicholson only learned the truth when he was already a Hollywood star.

In 1984, in an interview with Rolling Stone, Jack It took drama away from how its origins were. “Yes june either Ethel Had they had less character, I would never have lived. Those women gave me the gift of life. They trained me well. To this day I have not borrowed a dime from anyone and have never believed that I cannot take care of myself. They made my self-sufficiency imperative.”

The man said that he always looked very similar to june, in their traits and a similar personality. But of course, since he thought she was her sister, all that he thought didn’t sound so crazy, that’s why he never asked anything, much less suspected, despite the fact that he identified more with her than with whoever his mother was supposed to be.

The intrigue that continues to haunt is the identity of his father. Nicholson he is 84 years old, and his father may no longer be alive. All this would make the search much more complex. According to different reports, indications were given, possible names, but nothing concrete. In the biography The Life of Jackis mentioned to eddie kingactor and dance partner of juneAlready Don Furcillo-Rose. The latter claimed to be sure and even asked for a DNA test, but the actor refused. Jack He clarified that he has no interest in knowing. Ultimately, to Jack Nicholson It is enough for him to know that he was happy next to those two women, beyond the role that each one played in his life.

Read more ►Marcelo Tinelli published an old photo with his daughter Juanita and generated endless laughter