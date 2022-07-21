Jack Nicholson discovered who his real mother was at the age of 37 – Revista Para Ti

The actor knew how to build an impeccable cart thanks to his versatility. According to what he told on some occasion, the love for acting was always running through his veins. Even when he was in school, he dreamed of being Marlon Brando. Her imagination did not allow him to even suspect that much later they would end up comparing him to him.

In 1954 he finished high school and went on vacation to Los Angeles – he was born and raised in New Jersey – and there the lights dazzled him. A year later, looking for a job, he entered the office as a clerk. Metro Goldwyn Mayer. It wasn’t what she was looking for, but at least she was in the right place. She knew that at some point the opportunity would come because she trusted his qualities.

He was paid $30 a week to receive letters from fans of tom and jerry, and sort them alphabetically. With that money he began to study dramatic art. There he met the director and producer Roger Cormanwho later gave him a place in the film ‘The Cry Baby Killer‘, in 1958.

In 1963 he made his debut as a film director with the film ‘The horror‘, although conspicuously it did not appear in the credits. Yes he did on his second try: ‘Drive, I Said‘. As an actor, after several minor projects, his cinematographic breakthrough was in 1969 in the film ‘Easyrider’. The beginning of his stairway to fame was accompanied by his first nomination for Oscar.

But ‘Easy Rider‘ was not only his take off, his arrival in Hollywood, but the moment in which discovered the best kept secret that his family had. Everyone knew it except him. What happened to him? Nicholson learned that the person he thought was his older sister was actually his mother. A drama that not even the most daring of screenwriters would think of for a film.

The first doubtful situation regarding his life history occurred in 1954 when he wanted to get his driving license and there he found out that he did not have a birth certificate. He was given a provisional certificate stating that he was born on April 22, 1937. Ethel May -his supposed mother- presented a receipt indicating the place where Jack had been born, and the confusion was resolved. He was granted the card and did not investigate the reason why his papers were not in order.

Shortly after that situation, the lady died. In 1963 she also passed away June Nicholsonwho Jack I thought it was her older sister. Years later she was told that June, in fact, was her mother, but that she had never been able to say so what will they say. They were different times. And the woman he thought was his mother, EthelY Johnhis supposed father, were his grandparents.

The story goes that June was 17 when she got pregnant with Jack and wasn’t sure who the father was.. In addition, she wanted to be an actress and dancer, and she understood that raising a child alone she was not going to be able to carry it forward, so she looked for an alternative, without having an abortion in her plans. June hid the pregnancy and once she gave birth, her mother adopted the child as her own.

Jack only learned the whole truth when he turned 37. When the protagonists of the story died, the other relatives who were aware of the situation decided to reveal the secret. Those people had not spoken before because there was a pact that the fame of Nicholson it did nothing but strengthen.

Once he learned who his mother was, Jack tried to hide it as well; in short, there was nothing to do. He had no one to blame, curse or forgive. However, a rigorous investigation by a journalist from the magazine Time brought the truth to light. If it hadn’t been for the documentary ‘Dr. Jack and Mr. Nicholson’its origins would never have been known.

“After all, when I found out who my mother was, I was already psychologically mature. In fact, she clarified a lot of things for me. If I felt anything, it was, above all, gratitude”counted Nicholson time after. From the magazine it was reported that she had been Lorraineher younger sister (actually her aunt), who had told the story, after feeling the need to vent.

In 1984, in an interview with the rolling stoneJack took the drama out of his origins. “If June or Ethel had had less character, I would never have lived. Those women gave me the gift of life. They trained me well. To this day I have not borrowed a dime from anyone and have never believed that I cannot take care of myself. They made my self-sufficiency imperative.”

The man said that he always looked very similar to June, in his features and a similar personality. But of course, since he thought she was his sister, all that he thought didn’t sound so crazy, that’s why he never asked anything, much less suspected, despite the fact that he identified more with her than with who his mother was supposed to be.

The intrigue that continues to haunt is the identity of his father.. Nicholson is 84 years old, and his father may no longer be alive. All this would make the search much more complex.. According to different reports, indications were given, possible names, but nothing concrete. in the biography Jack’s lifeis mentioned to eddie kingactor and June’s dance partner, already Don Furcillo-Rose. The latter claimed to be sure and even asked for a DNA test, but the actor refused. Jack clarified that he has no interest in knowing.

Ultimately, to Jack Nicholson It is enough for him to know that he was happy next to those two women, beyond the role that each one played in his life.

