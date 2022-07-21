J Balvin annoys Shakira fans again

It has happened again. J Balvin has become the target of criticism from fans of Shakira for a new outrage.

The Colombian reggaeton player shared a tribute for Colombia’s Independence Day in which he included some of his most recognized compatriots: Sofia Vergara, Carol G, Maluma either Blessdamong others.

But in the succession of images at no time did he put any of Shakira, and that he remembered his participation in the Super Bowl 2020. Yes, the same show that starred the interpreter of “Waka Waka” with Jennifer Lopez. But no sign of the Colombian anywhere…

This has not gone unnoticed by anyone and has aroused the anger of Shakira’s followers, who do not forgive J Balvin for ignoring her in this way when she is one of the most famous Colombians of all time.

Here we leave you some of the criticism left on Twitter in response to your video:

This is not the first time that the interpreter of “Mi Gente” gets into trouble with the fans of the most famous barranquillera in the world.

After the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show they began the first rumors that pointed to a bad relationship between them after neither J Balvin nor Bad Bunny, guests of the show, mentioned or alluded to Shakira for singing with her at the event as they did with JLo.

After that, in an interview in which J Balvin participated with Maluma and Black Eyed Peas had some comments that did not sit well with the Shaki fan community.

When Will.i.am was asked who he had to be more flexible with when working in the recording studio, his answer was Shakira, highlighting her professionalism. At this, J Balvin began to laugh in an exaggerated way and said: “I’ve never worked with Shakira… I guess that’s how it should be.”

“I have learned a lot from Shakira because her way of working is very professional. She knows every aspect of a song, she helps me improve the lyrics, the sound, the rhythm”, Will.i.am continued explaining, to clarify that working with the Colombia is like a process.

Once again, J Balvin laughed. “So, she takes you back to step one,” he said, suggesting that working with Shakira is complicated.

Despite all these controversies, Shakira last year joined one of her compatriot’s dance challenges with her children, “In Da Getto.” J Balvin joined later dancing virtually with the three. However, now her good relationship is again in doubt due to the gesture that the reggaeton artist had by not including her in his video.

And you do you think?

