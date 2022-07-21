“It’s just that they were fun to shoot”

It’s not just that transformers is a saga based on toys, it is that in itself it has been a toy for its promoter, Michael Bay. We could infer it from the number of movies he directed around the eternal conflict between Autobots and Decepticons. Bay only distanced himself in the fifth installment, Transformers: The Last Knight, and since then the franchise led by Paramount and Hasbro has not lost energy. After launching a spinoff titled Bumblebee with rave reviews, major plans new films for the next few years, highlighting in the calendar Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. directs Steven Cape Jr. and stars Anthony Ramos with a view to inaugurating a new trilogy, and is scheduled to premiere in July 19, 2024.

Meanwhile, Bay assumes that maybe he did too many heist movies, but the $4.8 billion collected all over the world and how much he enjoyed making them convince him that, despite everything, it was a good idea. Today the creator of Bayhem presents Ambulance: Escape Plan (premiere in Spain for this April 13th), and the promotion has led him to United Kingdomwhere he recalled that according to the conclusion Transformers: Dark of the Moon steven spielbergexecutive producer of the franchise, suggested that he stop making those films. “I did too many. Steven Spielberg told me ‘stop after the third’ and I told him I’d stop.” Bay tells with charming sincerity.





“The studio begged me to do a fourth, and they also raised a billion. And then I told them that I would do no more. And they begged again. I should have stopped, but they were fun to shoot.” It is as simple as that. transformers It was a perfect alibi for Bay to blow up all the things she wanted, and I’m sure she kind of misses being at the controls. On the other hand, Bay has also pointed out that not everything was enjoyment in the first bars of the saga, since the transformers The inaugural featured some groundbreaking visual effects that no one was quite sure how they would look on screen. According to these, all the junk that makes up the Autobots and Decepticons had to be tremendously realistic.

“It was technology that we didn’t know if it would work, and then it turned out to be very successful,” Bay reveals. “Those digital effects set a new course. It was a fun experience. It made over 700 million, that’s a lot of tickets and a lot of viewers watching it.” He enjoyed, we enjoyed, everyone enjoyed. Now all that remains is to do the same with ambulance and continue to love Bay very much.

