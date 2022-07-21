IMSS carries out almost 100 thousand consultations and other procedures in the ninth National Day of Ordinary Services

With the aim of increasing access to health care and reducing the delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) held the 9th National Conference on Continuity of Health Services , in which 75 thousand 190 Family Medicine and 22 thousand 582 Specialty consultations were carried out, 2 thousand 791 surgeries, 55 thousand 807 detections, 4 thousand 186 auxiliary diagnosis and treatment studies, and 14 transplants.

During the nine days that the Institute has carried out in its 35 Representations in the states and 25 High Specialty Medical Units (UMAE), nearly 1.4 million visits have been made: 619 thousand 893 Family Medicine consultations and 196 thousand 910 Specialty ; 25 thousand 469 surgical interventions, 503 thousand detections of chronic diseases, 44 thousand 413 studies and 165 transplants.

With these complementary actions, progress is made in 58.4% of the goals established in the continuity of priority services compared to the 53.8% expected by week 28 of 2022 and the detection of hypertension stands out with an advance in the goal of 71.20 percent, Checkup Annual PrevenIMSS (65.81 percent), detections of diabetes (64.09 percent) and cervical cancer (62.92 percent), as well as in Family Medicine consultations (58.2 percent) and hospital discharges (56.67 percent), among others .

For the 9th National Day of Continuity of Health Services, which took place from July 15 to 17 of this year, each Representation and UMAE prioritized care according to the specialties with deferral of External Consultation and Second and Third Level Surgery , as well as Integrated Preventive Actions and Family Medicine Consultation at the First Level of Care.

The specialties with the highest demand are Surgery, Internal Medicine, Pediatrics, Gynecology, Traumatology and Orthopedics, and Urology, while among the most requested surgical services are General Surgery, Traumatology and Orthopedics, Gynecology, Ophthalmology, and Onco-surgery.

With the aim of benefiting the greatest number of patients who require an organ or tissue, 14 transplants were carried out this day, of which six were kidney, six cornea and two hematopoietic cells.

In addition, six cadaveric tissue donations were made, at the UMAE General Hospital of the National Medical Center (CMN) La Raza, UMAE Hospital of Traumatology and Orthopedics “Lomas Verdes”, Regional General Hospital (HGR) No. 1 Charo, Michoacán; General Hospital of the Zone (HGZ) No. 3 Mazatlan, Sinaloa; HGZ No. 17 Monterrey, Nuevo León, and HGZ No. 68 Tulpetlac, State of México Oriente.

In the IMSS Representation in Querétaro, the Outpatient Specialties Consultation was opened with the participation of three hospitals and the Ambulatory Care Medical Unit, with special attention to Ophthalmology, Internal Medicine, Pulmonology, Rheumatology, Otorhinolaryngology and Cardiology; Surgeries with a greater surgical delay were prioritized and other services were granted to benefit vulnerable groups.

In Nuevo León, Health Fairs were held in the Family Medicine Units (UMF) No. 26 and 30 with the programming of mammography studies, breast cancer detection, cervical cancer, arterial hypertension, diabetes mellitus, oral health, obesity and overweight; In addition, consultations and surgeries were granted in various specialties.

At the CMN La Raza Specialty Hospital, 47 surgeries were performed in the specialties of General Surgery, Reconstructive Surgery, Neurosurgery, Coloproctology, Urology, Maxillofacial Surgery and Angiology; In External Consultation, 307 Specialty consultations and 362 studies and/or procedures in Nuclear Medicine, Imaging, Hemodynamics, Pacemakers and electrophysiology were provided.