I didn’t even tell Cristiano Ronaldo

Federico Bernardeschi reveals what has happened in recent months, while playing his last season with Juventus.

Waiting to take the field, Federico Bernardeschi has already made fans fall in love with the Toronto with its official presentation that became a show. The 28-year-old former Juventus player did not miss anything between jumps and choirs, inflaming the audience with declarations of great appreciation for the city and confidence in the project: “I chose to come here because I want to win“, he said.

In the Canadian team Bernardeschi finds again Insigne And Criscito: it is on the three of them that the club coached by Bob Bradley aims to recover from a current situation that sees him in great difficulty in the Eastern Conference where he is penultimate, very far from the playoffs. The Carrarino strongly wanted the adventure in the Major League, preferring it to other Italian and European solutions. There was talk of Naples And Atalanta mostly: “I thank you all. In particular, Mr. Gasperini and the sporting director D’Amico, who strongly wanted me in Bergamo – he explains to the Gazzetta dello Sport – A Premier club in London also looked for me. But I can’t tell who. Tottenham? Let’s say that I admire Conte shamelessly“.

A choice therefore more than considered, indeed pursued with tenacity by the Tuscan. No last minute solution or for the absence of alternatives. Bernardeschi reveals that the operation has its roots in not recent times: “I had been thinking about this solution since October and I am experiencing first-hand that it is better than I expected, the club is super. My wife Veronica encouraged me right away, she was also careful to keep the secret. Only four or five of us knew it. My agent Andrea D’Amico was very good at unraveling the problem, when in April there was a budget problem“.

The strange market in which no one wants Cristiano Ronaldo (who disappeared into thin air)

Federico Bernardeschi during the presentation with Toronto FC

An operation kept hidden from all: “The approval of the MLS was needed, because there the League must authorize certain investments. So we couldn’t talk to anyone about it. I didn’t even tell Cristiano Ronaldo – explains the former Juventus player, suggesting that he still feels with the Portuguese – In Turin, a special relationship was born between us, even between families. CR7 is not the only number one in the field, he is simple and easygoing with those close to him“.

Bernardeschi and Ronaldo are great friends

Turning back, pride remains: “I won 9 trophies, I played for Juve: what more could I ask myself. I don’t have to prove anything. In my career there is now room for new emotions and Toronto is the right springboard. Am I the Ronaldo of Toronto? I consider it as a wish. I have chosen to sign a contract that can bind me to this club until 2028. And I share the ambitions of the managers and the public. Juve? I consider myself the first Juventus fan. In Turin I grew up in all senses, I became a father, I matured as a professional“.