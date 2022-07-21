Everyone has dreamed of acquiring a hidden room based on the hidden entrances from movies and TV shows. Fortunately, the Minecraft construction game allows you to build the mechanism right from your home. Those interested in learning how to do this can follow this guide at how to make a secret door in the game.

How to make a secret door in minecraft

There are quite a few ways to make a secret door within your Minecraft world, but the main items that they all have in common are the Redstone and Sticky Pistons components. If you’re not sure where to get these items, you can find Slime for the Sticky Piston in caves and swamp biomes, as well as mining underground to acquire Redstone.

Since there are several methods to perform this technique, we’ll stick with a simple option that’s great and easy enough for beginners. Also, this particular strategy involves a hidden clock and door bookshelf, where players can remove a lever from the clock frame to reveal the secret room.

So if you want to build this fantastic project in your world, here is a step-by-step guide on how to achieve it:

Build your watch. The materials you will need for this build include trap doors, a bell, an item frame, a lever, and wooden planks/slabs/ladders.

Go directly behind the clock face and place Redstone items. For this to work you will need to dig behind it and place a Redstone Comparator and a Redstone Repeater in the position shown below. Then make sure to turn on the Comparator by pressing the designated button and position the Repeater Lever until it glows.

Use Redstone Dust to start a path to the secret door. After setting up those two components, place some Redstone Dust next to the repeater (this requires some digging). Once you finish that part of the project, build a ladder-like contraption to connect it to the ground, eventually linking it to the secret door. .

Start making the secret entrance using Sticky Pistons. Before you head to the gate, you’ll need to set it up to make sure you’re heading in the right direction. Place two sticky pistons a block away from the shelves you want to use as an entrance.

Add the shelves. You will need to attach the shelves to the sticky pistons so that the mechanism hooks onto it, resulting in back and forth movement.

Attach Redstone Dust to the Sticky Pistons. Similar to what you did earlier with the Repeater, you need to attach Redstone Dust to the Sticky Pistons. Also, you will have to put more on top of a block to light the one that is not on the ground.

Link the Redstone Dust secret entrance to the clock repeater. Now it’s time to combine these two builds by digging a path if you haven’t already. You’ll also need to add another repeater to the connection, since longer distances require more power.

Order construction. Since the process involves a lot of digging, you’ll need to cover all the gaps with some blocks, like wood or shelving.

Try the new secret door. If the Redstone and Sticky Pistons are connected and adjusted correctly, the hidden input is ready to use. Remove the lever from the item frame and the sticky pistons should move the shelves to make the door. You can build a small treasure room or even expand the build by making a sizeable secret area.

We hope this guide will help you. create a secret door inside your fantastic Minecraft world. If you want to build other projects in the game, you can get some ideas by checking out our guide on creative foundations and exploring any of the relevant links below.

