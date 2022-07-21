How to have two WhatsApp on the same mobile

Share

We explain if it is possible to have two WhatsApp on the same mobile. In addition, we show you in cases it is useful to have this function.

whatsapp is the default app for most users courier in our country. It is so popular that many need have two WhatsApp on the same mobile. But is it possible to use two independent profiles on the same phone? For which users is it interesting to have this function? If so, what steps do you need to follow to get it on your device? Read on to discover the answer to all your questions.

Have WhatsApp on the same mobile. Can it be done and why is it necessary?

officially, WhatsApp does not allow to have more than one account by phone. This is a huge departure from its main competitor, Telegram, which does let its users manage two or more profiles with a single phone. However, thanks to the efforts of developers outside the company that manages WhatsApp, that is, Meta, at present there is the possibility to log in to two profiles with the same mobile. How?

First of all, maybe under what circumstances it is useful open two WhatsApp accounts simultaneously on a single device. In order to show you the possibilities offered by this option, let us give three examples:

Users with two SIM cards . Dual SIM phones are very popular. Thanks to this system, a user can receive calls and messages from two independent lines in a single terminal. Unfortunately, with the current restrictions on WhatsApp, messages from this platform are excluded. The solution? Follow one of the methods mentioned below.

. Dual SIM phones are very popular. Thanks to this system, a user can receive calls and messages from two independent lines in a single terminal. Unfortunately, with the current restrictions on WhatsApp, messages from this platform are excluded. The solution? Follow one of the methods mentioned below. Manage a family member’s account . Another situation in which it will come in handy to have two WhatsApp accounts on the same phone. Maybe you want to control your children’s WhatsApp more closely or help an elderly person to receive and read their messages.

. Another situation in which it will come in handy to have two WhatsApp accounts on the same phone. Maybe you want to control your children’s WhatsApp more closely or help an elderly person to receive and read their messages. Access a company profile. WhatsApp can also be related to a professional profile. If your company has an active account on the platform, having two instances of the application is perfect for reading received messages.

Important limitations that need to be highlighted

All the methods that we tell you here allow you to have a maximum of two accounts of WhatsApp on the same phone. Therefore, in the event that your intention is to manage three or more profiles, you will have no choice but to use a second device.

Additionally, remember that we have written this guide with you in mind. android devices, a system in which it is easier to carry out the indicated methods. However, for all those who use an iOS phone, at the end of the article we include a perfect solution for use two whatsapp accounts on the iPhone.

All the ways to have two WhatsApp on the same mobile

With the main points on the table, you know for a fact that, although not officially, It is possible to have two WhatsApp accounts on the same mobile. In addition, we have given you some examples of the use that can be given to this function. Now it remains to be seen how to put all of the above into practice.

Integrated method in your terminal

Many customization layers integrate a function of dual applications. What does it consist of? Basically, the system creates a stand-alone copy of apps where login with an account is usually required, like Instagram, Facebook, and of course WhatsApp.

Some of the manufacturers that incorporate this feature are Samsung, realme, Huawei, Honor or Xiaomi. Taking the latter as a reference, this is how you duplicate WhatsApp on your device:

Open the phone settings and go to the section Applications. Tap on the option dual applications. use the button To create to continue. As you can see in the screenshots above, in our case the system is compatible with a total of 35 applications. Select WhatsApp in the list and enable the option dual applications. Wait for the service mirroring to complete successfully.

When doing this, check if there are two variants of WhatsApp on the home screen and in the app drawer. One will be the current one, in which you will presumably already be logged in. The other, with a badge within the iconthe duplicate app, with all data wiped and ready for you to log in with a second account.

Install a third-party app

If your device does not natively support the application mirroring, don’t worry. You still have before you a very valid alternative. It happens to install a tool from the Google Play Store that enables the function of duplicating the software installed on your mobile. In the guide prepared by our colleagues at Andro4All, it is recommended Parallel Space. However, there are other utilities that also fulfill the same task, such as 2Accounts or Multi Parallel.

Creating an account on WhatsApp Business

On Android, there is one last option when it comes to have two WhatsApp accounts on the same mobile. just install whatsapp business, the business variant of the instant messaging platform. It is a fully functional application. It makes it easy for you to access common WhatsApp features like sending files, groups, and individual conversations. If you want to know everything about this alternative client, as well as official, take a look at the article Why your company needs WhatsApp Business: these are all its advantages, published on Andro4All.

And iPhone users, what options do you have?

The truth is that on an iPhone the possibilities when it comes to duplicating applications are nil. But we have good news for you, dear iOS user reader. whatsapp business is also available on the App Store. So, although you will not be able to duplicate the main WhatsApp client, you will be able to have both developments installed on your terminal. This will allow you to sign in to two accounts at the same time on the same iPhone.

