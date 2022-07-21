How to get the new Season 3 Xander skin for free

Free things! Now that I have your attention, I can begin to talk to you precisely about free things, only this time they are related to Fortnite. The thing is that there are not a few promotions that Epic Games carries out for give us all kinds of gifts to the community of fans of the game, but this time is more special than others.

The fact is that, in case you don’t know yet, Fortnite occasionally launches a program called Refer a friend, which can give us the opportunity to get free outfits in the game, being the one that receives the name of Xander the one that I come to focus on here. Next, I will tell you how to achieve it:

To start, you have to register in the program through this link

Once you have done it, you will have to invite 5 friends through the program. However, they must meet the following conditions: Who have played less than two hours of Fortnite in the last 30 days before receiving the invite This implies that they can be both new players and those who left the game more than a month ago

Once you have already invited those friends, you will have to get points within the program playing with them which are achieved in the following ways: play games together Get eliminations together Level up within the game

Once you get points, you will unlock the free items of the promotion until you get Xander's skin ✅

Finally, I just want to remind you that I will be attentive to any other Fortnite promotion that may be useful to you in the future to save V-Bucks.