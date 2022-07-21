How long does it take for a debt to come out of the Credit Bureau?

The bureau of Credit is a group of private companies that receive information from those who grant loans, and make a credit history, with which the payment behavior of natural and legal persons can be analyzed. When you acquire a debt with a financial institution, you enter into it.

If you have requested a loan or credit, you will be listed in the bureau, and the time you are in it depends on the amount you owe. If you have the doubt How many years does it take to pay off your debt?here we tell you how it works and what the financial institution is based on.

Credit bureau blacklist

Many wonder if there is a “black list” in the credit bureau, this is a list where the credit history of each user, according to the Law to regulate Credit Information Companies, there is a certain time that a debt can remain in the , according to the Bank of Mexico.

The time that a debt is in bureau, depends on the amount requested, this is measured in Investment Units (UDIS), these are units of value that are based on the increase in prices, these range from:

25 UDIS or less will be eliminated after the year.

500 UDIS, which is equivalent to $2,260, will no longer be reflected in two years.

1000 UDIS, equivalent to $4,520, will be eliminated after 4 years.

When the credit is greater than 1,000 UDIS, it will be eliminated after 6 years as long as the following requirements are met:

The credit is less than 400 thousand UDIS, more or less, $1.7 million pesos

If the credit taken out is not in a judicial process.

The credit you have taken out is not part of a fraud.

How to check your Credit Bureau?

A benefit of Buró is that you can request a Special Credit Report every 6 months for free, by going to www.burodecredito.com.mx, if you need an additional consultation you only have to pay $36.60 pesos, you can even do it from the mobile app, which you can find on the same page.

For more information on this and other topics, visit our Credit section.