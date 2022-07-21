Here’s how much The Rock earns for Black Adam

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson he had a wonderful career in wrestling, only to become one of the most famous actors in the world. Variety has unveiled his compensation for the movie Black Adamwhich is equivalent to ben 22.5 million dollars. They are a lot but they are not enough to place The Rock on top of the highest earning actors. In fact, he is not the only one who can boast millionaire salaries. Here is the ranking of the top 5 actors who have grossed or will soon cash in astronomical sums for the work on a single film:

Tom Cruise for Top Gun: Maverick with $ 100 million (in addition to producer compensation) Will Smith, who raised $ 35 million for Emancipation, a thriller film about the escape of a slave Leonardo DiCaprio who has a $ 30 million contract for Martin Scorsese’s historical drama Killers of the Flower Moon Brad Pitt with $ 30 million for the Formula 1 drama which also includes champion driver Lewis Hamilton Dwayne Johnson for Black Adam with his $ 22.5 million

The Rock will also receive a percentage of Black Adam’s ticket sales, additional earnings as a producer, and even extras to promote the film on social channels.

Black Adam, what we know so far

Dwayne Johnson trained hard for this cinematic work and posted the results on his social media, as we wrote in the article Black Adam shooting starts in spring 2021: The Rock pumps your muscles.

In this film, the story begins 5,000 years ago, with the protagonist receiving amazing powers from an Egyptian god. But then he abuses it and is imprisoned, and will be released only in our day. You can see the trailer here.

The film is part of the DC Extended Universe and in the 2019 film Shazam! the magician who offers the powers to the young Billy refers precisely to the character of Black Adam: while not naming him, the magician Shazam speaks of “a champion” he had chosen in the past, but this champion had betrayed him, and then unleashed the Seven Sins Capitals on earth.

In the comics, Black Adam possesses numerous different powers, the main ones being super strength, speed and stamina, as well as the ability to fly and summon his magical lightning. From what is shown in the trailer, it seems that the DC Extended Universe fully respects these characteristics.

Black Adam comes out in Italian cinemas on 21 October 2022.

