health pros and cons

On hot summer nights, sleeping with the fan on appears as a emergency solution and an alternative to air conditioning more cheap and supposedly less harmful to health. But is it really good to sleep with the fan on all night?

The experts from Sleep Advisorportal specialized in sleep, have analyzed how sleeping with the fan affects us and conclude that yes there are health risksalthough with the due precautions we can occasionally use the fan if the heat does not let us sleep.

What are the health risks of sleeping with the fan

Allergic reactions . The air from the fan moves the dust or the pollen that may be in the room, causing them to easily penetrate through the sinuses. For one allergic person or with asthma sleeping with this constant draft can be fatal.

. The air from the fan moves the or the that may be in the room, causing them to easily penetrate through the sinuses. For one or with sleeping with this constant draft can be fatal. dry skin and throat. A constant gust of air dries both the skin and the mucous membranes. For people who sleep with the open mouththe airflow can dry out their throats.

Summer cold? How long does it last and how to cure it

Headache and nasal congestion. The dry air from the fan can irritate the sinuses . Sleep Advisor points out that if the dryness is extreme, the body produces excess mucus to compensate, which increases nasal congestion and headaches.

The dry air from the fan can . Sleep Advisor points out that if the dryness is extreme, the body produces excess mucus to compensate, which increases nasal congestion and headaches. Muscle pains. The constant flow of air makes the muscles tighten and you can wake up with muscle pain even with a contracture, especially if you sleep with the fan very close to your neck.

How to avoid the negative effects of the fan

Install an air purifier it will avoid the dust in suspension that raises the air of the fan and increases the risk of allergies.

it will avoid the dust in suspension that raises the air of the fan and increases the risk of allergies. moisturize the skin before bed and drinking water as soon as you wake up can help combat dryness.

before bed and drinking water as soon as you wake up can help combat dryness. Perform a nasal wash before going to bed and when we get up, it will hydrate the paranasal sinuses and prevent headaches and nasal congestion.

before going to bed and when we get up, it will hydrate the paranasal sinuses and prevent headaches and nasal congestion. Position the fan as far away from the body as possible and at a moderate speed so that the temperature does not drop below 20ºC will reduce the risk of muscle contractures.

and at a moderate speed so that the temperature does not drop below 20ºC will reduce the risk of muscle contractures. Make sure that the air does not hit your face It will prevent nasal congestion, sore throat and headache. Nor should it directly touch the neck so as not to contract the cervicals.

What are the advantages of sleeping with the fan

White noise . The sound of the fan is similar to white noise (the combination of all sound frequencies). For some people, white noise can help them sleep. It is useful if you hear noise from the street, neighbors’ voices or in case of tinnitus because white noise muffles all these sounds.

. The sound of the fan is similar to white noise (the combination of all sound frequencies). For some people, white noise can help them sleep. It is useful if you hear noise from the street, neighbors’ voices or in case of tinnitus because white noise muffles all these sounds. Emergency solution for hot people. The fan is a more convenient and cheaper way to cool the room than the air conditioner, although obviously it does not cool as much as the air conditioner. If you are a very hot person and you have a hard time sleeping in summer, the fan can be a good solution.

White noise: what is it and what is it for?

Air out a poorly ventilated room. By circulating the air, the fan combats stale air and the bad smell of a closed room.

How fan noise affects your ears

One thing is the white noise emitted by the fan in operation and another thing is that the device emits a excessive ringing.

Too much noise close to your ears all night can make it difficult to fall asleep and, when you manage to fall asleep, prevent you from completing the sleep phases.

Tips for using the fan well

put the fan in rotating mode so that the air does not go in the same direction.

so that the air does not go in the same direction. Keep the clean blades of dust to avoid the risk of allergy.

of dust to avoid the risk of allergy. Buy a silent fan . The noise of these devices does not exceed 55 decibels, which is the maximum tolerable noise at night according to European legislation.

. The noise of these devices does not exceed 55 decibels, which is the maximum tolerable noise at night according to European legislation. Avoid putting it at maximum speed or intensity because the environment will become excessively dry and the risk of headache and nasal congestion will increase.

Advantages of ceiling fans

Ceiling fans have larger blades than portables and generate more airflow, so they cool the room more widespread and not so localized like the portable fan. Now a ceiling fan requires a facility you don’t need a portable fan.

Differences with air conditioning

The fan is an emergency solution that you can easily buy and allows you to avoid hot nights much more economically.

But it is nothing more than a fix if we compare it with the air conditioning, which keeps the whole house heated and creates a situation of incomparable comfortle when temperatures are high.

Air conditioning: what effects does it have on health?

Now the air conditioning not cheap and must be used at the right temperature and without abusing it, especially at night, because the negative consequences for health are similar to those of a ventilator but multiplied by ten (dryness, nasal congestion, headaches, colds, cough, contractures…).