Guillermo Ochoa and Jack Grealish came to blows in duel Manchester City vs. America

Guillermo Ochoa and Jack Grealish ‘warmed up’ after a play in which the Englishman fell to the grass and the goalkeeper tried to pick him up

The archer of America Guillermo Ochoa and the forward of Manchester City Jack Grealish They exchanged shoves angrily during the “friendly” duel between their teams, held on the field of NRG Stadium in Texas, United States.

At minute 25, Jack Grealish tried to steal a ball from Jorge Sanchez on the progress; in the play he ended up falling and managed to touch the goalkeeper of the Eagles. Ochoa He tried to help his rival, but received a slap from his rival.

The action did not sit well with the four-time World Cup goalkeeper, as he approached him and Grealish He threw another push. The Mexican goalkeeper and captain of the feathered ones responded to the action of his opponent, which caused the two to face each other and get closer.

Some players of America approached the player Manchester Citywho continued to claim the action of William Ochoawhile he cast a reproachful look on his rival.

Jack Grealish shoved America’s goalkeeper, Guillermo Ochoa. Getty Images

In the end, the play passed without consequences, as the whistleblower approached William Ochoa and explained to him how the jostling between the two footballers arose.

Jack Grealish he became the ‘number one enemy’ of the fans and also of the feathered players.

from the playGrealish he missed a clear opportunity against Óscar Jiménez and also suffered a foul inside the area that the whistle did not mark as a penalty.

Again Grealish gave something to talk about at minute 56, when the Paraguayan Bruno Valdez he fouled him from behind and with that action received a yellow card, while the English striker turned and claimed the South American.

The action was seen by the luxurious reinforcement of the Manchester City, Erling Halandwho from the bench only smiled and disapproved of Bruno’s action.

This is the second commitment facing the America in the U.S. The first one he held was against Chelsea, who won 2-1.

The azulcrema team showed rotations for this commitment, due to the various friendly games that they will hold in the last two weeks and the two duels of MX League that they will face in front of Tijuana and León.

In MX League the feathered team marches with a balance of a win, a draw and a loss, adding with this four units. The team led by Fernando Ortiz is located in the eleventh position.