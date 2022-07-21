Golden Foot 2022, three bianconeri among the 50 candidates. The list

Golden Foot 2022, three bianconeri among the 50 candidates. The complete list

The 50 nominees for the 2022 Golden Foot have been revealed20th edition of the award for players aged 28 or over for sporting achievements (team and individual) and personalities.

Three bianconeri present, Bonucci, Cuadrado and Pogbain addition to the former Juventus Chiellini, Dybala And Morata. Here is the complete list.

Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Leonardo BonucciGiorgio Chiellini, Thibaut Courtois, Philippe Coutinho, Juan CuadradoKevin de Bruyne, David de Gea, Paulo Dybala, Memphis Depay, Edin Dzeko, Cesc Fàbregas, Roberto Firmino, Olivier Giroud, Mauro Icardi, Ciro Immobile, Junya Ito, Jorginho, Shinji Kagawa, Harry Kane, N’Golo Kanté, Kalidou Koulibaly, Chung-Yong Lee, Robert Lewandowski, Riyad Mahrez, Sadio Mané, Juan Mata, Marcelo, Edouard Mendy, Leo Messi, Álvaro Morata, Thomas, Keylor Navas, Manuel Neuer, Neymar Jr., Ivan Perisic, Paul PogbaSergio Ramos, Heung-Min Son, Thiago Silva, Luis Suárez, Patrick Van Aanholt, Virgil Van Dijk, Raphaël Varane, Marco Verratti, Wu Lei, Andriy Yarmolenko, Burak Yilmaz, Zhi Zeng.