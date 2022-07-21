“gets more and more attention than me”

Kevin Hart and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson are currently focused on the promotional tour of the last film they starred in together, DC’s League of Super Pets. The two have worked on the same set several times, such as the action comedy Central Intelligence, the two Jumanji films and the Fast and Furious spin-off “Hobbs & Shaw”.

The Rock, host of ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live !, took the opportunity to speak with Kerry Washington about Kevin Hart’s outgoing personality. After sharing his love of him working alongside the actor, Washington asked him: “But who gets the most attention when you are in public together? “ The Rock first took a moment to recognize someone in the audience and scratch their chin, and then respond:

“It would be Kevin. Because he’s so loud and obnoxious, in every room he walks in … You know how he is. You know Kevin, right? “

Washington has ricoKnown to know Kevin Hart, and The Rock continued: “Hey guys, I’m here, look at me “. The DC League of Super Pets star then pretended to hit a tiny person with his elbow, saying, “Shut up“.

To conclude, we remind you that Keanu Reeves will also be in the DC League of Super Pets. There film will arrive in Italian cinemas on September 1st.