Gary Lee Boas, fan recognized for his photos of celebrities

The W talked to Gary Lee Boasa famous photographer who has portrayed important stars from the world of cinema, music and television. According to her, it is not considered as a paparazzibut as a fan who has managed to connect with great celebrities through the lens.

His images are known to have been exhibited in museums in USA Y Europe. He just told La W that his archive has more than 200,000 images.

Among the famous names he has photographed are: meryl streepBianca Jagger, Andy Warhol, Diane Keaton, David Bowie, Mick Jagger, Elizabeth Taylor, Michael JacksonYoko Ono, John LennonTina Turner, Muhammad Ali, Aretha Franklin, Al Pacino, JFK Jr., Frank Sinatra, Sylvester Stallone, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

Also read in The W:

“I’m not a paparazzi, I’m a photographerNow I’m having a lot of shows in New York that makes me have a lot of flashbacks, “said Gary Lee Boas in the conversation.

About his career in Photographyassured that his images are focused on the work from the red carpets, an activity that he has carried out since 1966.

“I have no problem with the artists, I’m going to take some pictures of Hugh Jackman in an hour and the restrictions are more oriented by the covidbut not in the other sense, my photographs are always scheduled, “he added.

In the header listen to the full interview with Gary Lee Boasrecognized for the photos he has taken of celebrities.