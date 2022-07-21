From Jessica Alba’s vacations to Cameron Diaz’s family outing: celebrities in one click

Lola Ponce and her husband Aaron Diaz enjoy a few days of vacation on the island of Ischia, in Italy. They were photographed returning from a boat ride (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Workday. Brad Pitt and Joey King posed with their backs to the Eiffel Tower in Paris while promoting the new movie “Bullet Train.” He wore a set of orange pants and jacket with a burgundy shirt, while she opted for a black leather set

Family vacation. Jessica Alba enjoys a sunset walk through the Plaza de España with her husband Cash Warren and her children Honor Marie, Haven Garner and Hayes Alba. She wore an elegant black dress as they later went to eat at an exclusive restaurant.

I work in paradise. Katy Perry filmed the new Dolce & Gabbana commercial on a boat in Capri, Italy, where she took the opportunity to stay a few days and enjoy the European summer

romantic vacation. George Clooney and Amal Clooney traveled to Lake Como, Italy, to enjoy a few days off. And they were photographed when they came to eat at an exclusive hotel: for this, the actor wore a gray suit with a white shirt while his partner opted for a white dress with details of synthetic leather

luxury guest. Sharon Stone enjoys a few days of vacation in Portofino, Italy, at the Villa of Domenico Dolce and Stéfano Gabbana, which has a pier with direct access to the sea

Emily Ratajkowski took a walk through the streets of New York and took the opportunity to take her dog, Colombo, out. She set a trend with her look: she wore a red bodycon dress and a strapless model. She wore white leather sneakers and a brown bag.

Family outing. Cameron Diaz enjoyed an afternoon with her husband Benji Madden and her daughter Raddix. After lunch at a Malibu restaurant, they toured a well-known shopping mall

Paris Hilton brought her three Pomeranian dogs to upa as she walked them through the streets of Malibu, accompanied by her husband Carter Reum. She wore water green pants, a black shirt, a visor and sunglasses.

Katie Holmes was photographed while doing some shopping in a New York supermarket. The actress wore a casual look and took advantage of the use of the mask to try to go unnoticed (Photos: The Grosby Group)

