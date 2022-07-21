Fortnite kicks off its summer event with lots of free rewards

As scheduled, Fortnite started with all its special summer event. Players can now enjoy Summer without worry and get various free seasonal rewards. This thanks to a series of missions that Epic Games will offer for a limited time.

Therefore, it is important that you know that the event began today and will end on August 9, at 8:00 AM, Mexico City time. Here’s what you can find and get as part of Carefree Summer.

What does the summer event offer? Fortnite: Battle Royale?

Summer event quests will be released gradually. The first of them were released today and will conclude on July 23. Carefree Sponsorship missions will offer XP, the Squishy Shake backpack, and the Meowscule Tail style for the backpack. Objectives include going around the boat racing circuit and making another player dance.

From July 24 to 27, Carefree Marketing missions will be released, offering XP and the Underwater Sherbet style of the Squishy Shake backpack. Thereafter, from July 28 to August 3, the Carefree Product Recall missions will be available, rewarding players with more XP, the Greedy Guff style, and the Ultimate Chill music.

There are more rewards like Icy Banana style, Carefree Umbrella glider, and Rotate Assured emote. To get them you only have to complete 3, 7 and 14 event missions, respectively.

Epic Games also prepared special cosmetic items for the occasion. The company introduced the Coastal Warriors Pack, which includes Huntress Charlotte, Infiltrator Kor, Riptide Raz, and Coral. Below you can see a trailer of the event and images of the rewards:

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC and mobile. Find more information related to Battle Royale on this page.

