Fortnite: 5 years with the most popular battle royale in video games

It is a very special moment for all fans of Fortnitewell a day like today but 5 years ago this free-to-play developed by Epic Games was launched for the first time which we are not exaggerating when we say that it is at the top of the most popular Battle Royale in recent years.

It was originally announced during the presentation of the Spike Video Game Awards in 2011 and it was not until July 21, 2017 that first saw the light on our consoles.

Between two different game modes, the one that stood out the most was undoubtedly the Battle Royale: up to 100 people fighting inside an island whose terrain is gradually reduced until a single player or team (2 to 4 players) is left standing, with new and interesting mechanics being added each season and among which, without a doubt, the “construction” has become a badge of its own Fortnite.

But is putting 100 strangers inside an island really enough to transcend within the video game industry? This Battle Royale has been characterized by its collaborations with figures, personalities from other titles and icons of popular culture in recent years (The most popular include characters from Marvel,DC,GOW, Halo, Naruto Y dragon ball probably at the door), these in turn have been translated into skinsevents and even entire seasons of the video game, some of them have even paralyzed social networks, taking the influence of the video game beyond the controls.

We could say that Epic’s battle royale became the pioneer (or at least the best exponent) to carry out collaborations of this nature and other titles of the same nature have begun to reproduce this formula in their own worlds. Fortnite has received 21 seasons gathered in 3 different chapters during its already elapsed five years… and the only thing left to ask is what is next for Fortnite?

