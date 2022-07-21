Former The Voice and America’s Got Talent contestant dies

Nolan Neal, a Nashville musician who has appeared on several competition shows, such as The Voice and America’s Got Talent (AGT), was found dead in his apartment on Monday. The death of this 41-year-old singer has been confirmed by forensic sources from Davidson County, Tennessee, according to the NBC network.

The cause of death has not yet been revealed, although it was learned that forensic doctors would have performed an autopsy on Nolan’s body after his death was revealed. Neal was always very open about his addiction problems, he told his experiences to the public and he came to recognize that in an interview that, even participating in the competitions, he was still facing those problems.

According to the entertainment platform TMZthe local police reported that Nolan would have been found dead in one of the rooms he shared with a roommate, and that it was that same person who alerted the family and the authorities after finding him dead on Monday.

In an interview with the station WBIR, made in 2020, Nolan confessed in a Zoom meeting that he was sober when he first finished his treatment in 2010, but that he became part of the rock band Hinder, with whom he suffered a relapse that, according to what he assured, took its toll on him in the following years. During his time on The Voice he also battled addiction. “I kind of lost my way on The Voice, I kept drinking. You can see it and I can see it”, he declared to the press.

Nolan Neal’s career

Nolan auditioned in 2016 for the tenth season of The Voice, playing Drive of the band Incubus, but failed to get any seats so he was left out of the program. Months later she returned for the eleventh edition, in which she managed to turn all four chairs of coaches Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys, Miley Cyrus and Adam Levine in the blind auditions, singing Tiny Dancer of the British Elton John.

The participant decided to join the team of the Maroon 5 vocalist, with which he advanced to the battles, in which he defeated Johnny Rez singing Sledgehammer by PeterGabriel. Neal was eliminated in the round of the knockout, just before the live galas, singing Love is Your Name of the lead singer of the band Aerosmith, Steven Tyler, at the hands of Brendan Fletcher.

Some four years later, Nolan would appear for the fifteenth season of AGT, earning a standing ovation from judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel, and the audience, introducing Lost, a original song that he composed, as he revealed, as soon as he finished his treatment for addictions and that it was the first song he wrote while sober.

In the program he told his story marked by the suicide of his father and his relapses into substance abuse. He advanced several rounds, but ended up being eliminated in the quarterfinals singing Send Me a Butterfly, another of his own compositions. @worldwide