Ford plans to lay off 8,000 employees to boost electric vehicle sector

Ford Motor Company prepares to eliminate up to 8 thousand jobs In the next weeksas the automaker tries to boost profits to finance its foray into the electric vehicle market, according to people familiar with the plan.

The eliminations will come at the newly created Ford Blue unit, responsible for producing internal combustion engine vehicles, as well as other salaried operations across the company, said the people, who asked not to be identified because these are internal discussions. The plan is not yet finalized and the details could still change.

The move would mark a significant step in CEO Jim Farley’s plan to cut $3 billion in costs by 2026. The executive has said he wants to transform Ford Blue into “a profit and cash engine for the entire company.” In March, Farley radically restructured Ford, splitting its car manufacturing in two by creating the “Model e” unit to expand electric car offerings and “Ford Blue” to expand electric car offerings. focus on gasoline combustion traditional as its sports utility vehicle: Bronco.

The job cuts are expected to take place among Ford’s salaried ranks in a variety of operating roles, according to the people familiar. these could come in phases, but they are likely to start this summerthe people said. Ford employs about 31,000 salaried workers in the United States, where most of the cuts are expected to take place.

Ford declined to comment on possible cuts. and said he is focused on reshaping the organization to capitalize on the growth of his electric vehicle plan. “As part of this, we have set clear goals to reduce our cost structure to ensure we are efficient and fully competitive with the best in the industry,” the company said in a statement.

Farley has previously said that cutting staff is key to increasing profitswhich have evaporated with the making of its Mach-E electric Mustang and other plug-in models amid rising commodity costs and warranties.

“we have too many peopleFarley said at a Wolfe Research auto conference in February. “This management team strongly believes that our ICE and BEV portfolios are generating insufficient income.”

Ford: With fear of inflation and losses of almost 40 percent in 2022

Ford shares have fallen 39 percent this year taking as a reference this Tuesday, July 19, amid inflation fears and supply chain entanglements rocking the auto industry.

In March, Farley raised spending on electric vehicles to 50 billion dollars and laid out a plan to build 2 million battery electric vehicles annually by 2026, after selling just 27,140 in the United States last year. Last month, Ford electric vehicle sales rose 76.6 percent from a year earlier.

To finance Ford’s electric ambitions, Farley has said that you need the traditional gasoline models of the company to earn more money.

“The funding of that $50 billion is based on our core automotive operations,” Farley said in a March interview with Bloomberg Television. “That’s why we created a separate group called Ford Blue, because we need them to be more profitable to finance this.”