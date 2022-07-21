fans no longer want to call it Quidditch (and it’s JK Rowling’s fault)!

We all know it, we have seen and reviewed it, and we are fond of it. The magical world of Harry Potter he became part of the narrative tradition with the novel Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone first with the novel by JK Rowling published in 1997, then with the homonymous film version inaugurated by Chris Columbus in 2001. And, since that moment, we have not missed even one of the following episodes. The popularity of Harry Potter has caused the development of merchandising of all kinds and with a significant cultural impact. It is the phenomenon that tries to reconcile the real world with the fantastic and imaginary one and, for example, it has also hit sport thanks to Quidditch, created by Rowling..

Harry Potter: the Quidditch game changes its name and distances itself from the author

In 2001 the author published the essay Quidditch through the ages, already mentioned in the first novel of the saga, dedicated to the birth and evolution of the sports game. While, the real version of the sport was born four years later in Middlebury, in Vermount, and soon became one internationally renowned sport with lots of world championships and tournaments. Originally Quidditch, but today it changes its name and it was the fans who wanted it: from Quidditch to Quadball.

Following Rowling’s anti-trans stances and transphobic comments over the past few years, the United States of America Quidditch and Quidditch Major League have decided to distance themselves by renaming the famous Harry Potter sport. The choice was made through a survey of players and fans who expressed their consent to adopt a new name. On the other hand, the same protagonists Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint have scolded the writer expressing their dissent.

Additionally, on a practical and administrative level, the move from Quidditch to Quadball allowed USQ and MLQ to jointly own ownership of the brand, as well as to have full creative control, which was not possible when the brand was under Warner Bros. A completely understandable choice if you think that Quadball is inspired by Quidditch, but also includes aspects of basketball, dodgeball and rugby. Rather, what we should blame are the author’s claims that, by continuing at this rate, she risks driving LGBTQ + fans away, and more.

