Fans explode with ‘Dragon Ball’ skins in Fortnite

Mexico is considered the ninth country in the world in preference and consumption of Anime.

It is estimated that there is currently a community gamer over 3.1 billion globally.

Inside of the streaming of anime, Crunchyroll registers a user base of more than 120 million active accounts.

Within the new normality, social networks, digital platforms and video games have positioned themselves as the great trend of training consumption, a reason that has led gamers and anime fans to form extremely active digital communities, so much so that within the universe of video games, collaborations have gained ground, such is the case of ‘Dragon Ball’ in Fortnite that in the last few hours has begun to go viral due to the filtration of the possible skins, available in the new season.

Community gamer It is one of the most benefited in recent years, due to the forced social distancing after the global health crisis, as well as the growing number of titles and consoles, aspects that have positioned this universe with a base of gamers assets of just over 3,100 worldwide, according to what was pointed out by DFC Intelligence, who estimates that at least 48 percent play through a PC, while just over 8 percent do so on “traditional” consoles and the rest on various platforms such as smartphones and tablets.

Likewise, the consumption of entertainment through platforms streaming has caused anime to increase its active number of consumers, since platforms such as Crunchyroll, register a user base of more than 120 million during 2021, of which 5 million pay monthly, figure that reveals the growth of this industry, which positions Mexico as the ninth country in the world in anime consumption, only below countries such as Japan, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, El Salvador, Peru, Indonesia, Chile, Malaysia, Mexico and Bolivia.

They filter the possible Skins of ‘Dragon Ball’ in Fortnite

For several days now, it had begun to be unofficially pointed out that Fortnite and ‘Dragon Ball’ they were about to star in a collaboration through the game; however, in the last few hours it has leaked into Twitter what could be the confirmation of the collaboration and even the possible skins of Goku Y Vegeta.

CONFIRMED: These are 3 of the 4 upcoming Dragon Ball skins! – Goku

– Vegeta

– Beerus (thanks to @MidaRado for confirming this!) pic.twitter.com/UvhNMkdsYM — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) July 18, 2022

According to the account @ShiinaBRwho is today one of the most recognized for her success rate in the face of content leaking within the new patch of Fortniteit is confirmed that there will be at least four new skins of Fortnitewhich are thought within the universe of ‘Dragonball’being Goku and Vegeta two of the protagonists of this new collaboration, which has generated various reactions among the community.

Second part of the concepts of skins #Fortnite x Dragon Ball, do you like them? 📸 @BATLAY47 https://t.co/CdUwRWbrCM pic.twitter.com/Vol1RGtaVK – JorgeMost (@Jorge_Most_) July 13, 2022

The dragon ball skins are going to kill him in an incredible way — Karim Benzeratio (@H3nryRM) July 20, 2022

I don’t know about you but I do want to leave half a kidney for the Dragon Ball skins in Fortnite! 🤩#Fortnite #FortniteVibin #DragonBall pic.twitter.com/rlwntUWXbz – Mr. Ferchas⚡ (@MrFerchas) July 18, 2022

Collaborations are one of the main activities carried out between industries to enhance the consumption of a product, which is why it is interesting for the community to be able to know details about new launches, although this is not official, they generate enthusiasm and expectations for collaboration increase, in addition to increasing digital traffic on the subject.

