even with the baby bump we can feel sexy

If you think of a maternity dress, what comes to your mind? Probably collared shirts, Lady Diana style, or loose and comfortable clothes that cover the belly. Surely you wouldn’t have thought of a leather top until he put it on Rihanna. From the moment she revealed to the world that she was pregnant with her partner Asap Rocky has given a roundup of bold and sensual looks: tops made only of crystals, python jackets, coats open even in winter despite the cold. The pinnacle was reached during the Paris fashion shows, when she showed up at the Dior show with a sheer babydoll and high black boots. In short: Rihanna’s maternity wear is unique because it is not maternity wear at all. Indeed, the singer looks bolder and more sensual than she ever does now that she is pregnant. If her looks raise some eyebrows it is not for medical or style reasons: it is only because there are still many stereotypes and prejudices around motherhood. For example: the baby bump is not sexy. But who said it?

Rihanna is revolutionizing pregnancy fashion

Mind you: Rihanna isn’t the first star to celebrate the pregnant body. Demi Moore made an era, naked and pregnant, on the cover of Vanity Fair. Then she was the turn of Beyoncé And Cardi B, just to name a couple. But between the hyperuranium of the stars and everyday life there is an enormous distance. Every time I go to the beach I hear some critical comments on future mothers who prefer the bikini to the one-piece swimsuit (who knows why the belly must always be covered, even when there is a human being inside) and in general sensuality and motherhood they are two concepts that tend to remain separate. You can be sexy – indeed, you have to be sexy – only if you conform to a certain model: young, thin, skilled. When you become a mother, society writes new rules for you: you must always be happy, sweet, accommodating. Above all, you will no longer be the woman you are: you will change your way of being and above all of dressing. A textbook example is Chiara Ferragnirepeatedly criticized for being too sexy although a mother: the two separate things are fine, never together.

Rihanna wears a The Attico suit

Because Rihanna always leaves her baby bump uncovered

At this point in the story Rihanna arrives and turns the table over: she refuses pants with stretch panels to wear low-waisted jeans, sequined skirts, crystal suits. At a party of her brand, Fenty Beauty, she showed up in a rainbow crystal suit. At the Gucci show she stole the show with fur and latex top. During the night of the Oscars, she showed up at Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s party with a transparent Valentino dress, straight from the Milan fashion shows.

Rihanna is wearing a Valentino dress

Rihanna never wears maternity clothes in the conventional sense of the term: her looks are certainly not designed for a pregnant woman, yet they enhance the baby bump to the maximum. She admitted herself in an interview with Refinery29 who is now experimenting with more daring looks, which perhaps she would not have had the courage to try even before her pregnancy. Then she answered the question we’ve all been asking for months: why is the baby bump always uncovered, even under the snow?

Rihanna with a Chanel down jacket

Let’s leave medical issues aside for a moment: from the point of view of style the pop star makes it a matter of body positivity. “When women get pregnant, society tends to make them feel like they have to hide sensuality because you’re not sexy at that moment. – he said – But I don’t believe it. So I’m experiencing things that I might not even have been sure to try before I was pregnant“.

Rihanna in Acne Studios

Maternity wear will likely split into before and after Rihanna. Probably ten years from now maternity clothing as we know it today will have changed forever: many women will inevitably wear larger and more comfortable garments, suitable for the changing body, but not necessarily coming from the maternity section. But surely Rihanna has helped to dispel a taboo: the pregnant body belongs to women, who are free to dress (or undress) as they feel most comfortable.