Enter the World Directory of Medical Schools

The World Directory of Medical Schools is an international organization that compiles the information of the universities that offer medicine careers throughout the world.

So far it has information on more than 3,600 medical schools around the world.

While so far 7 of the 10 campuses of the UVM have managed to appear in this directory.

The medical school of University of the Valley of Mexico Campus Saltillo achieved an important achievement. He was able to enter World Directory of Medical Schoolswhich is why it now ranks as one of the best medical schools in the country with international recognition, reported Dr. Blanca Hernández Cruz, National Director of Medicine at UVM.

Why is this a breakthrough?

The World Directory of Medical Schools It is an international organization that compiles the information of the universities that offer medicine careers around the world. It also contains the characteristics of each program and its recognition by the authorities of the country of origin. This public database lists more than 3 thousand 600 medical schools.

Dr. Hernández indicated that being part of this directory, in addition to giving international visibility to the program, allows graduates to apply and pursue a postgraduate degree abroad (United States and Canada) more easily.

What does it work for?

He added that the information included this directory is relevant for the decision-making of the authorities of each country when receiving medical professionals from abroad. In other words, it is used as a reference to confirm that a graduate comes from a university recognized by the authorities of their country and that it meets the quality criteria, which makes them suitable to continue their studies abroad or initiate processes of revalidation of studies. in some countries.

For her part, the National Director of Medicine of UVM explained that among the necessary requirements to carry out the validation process that allows a Higher Education Institution to be part of the directory is to demonstrate that it has official recognition and support from authorized organizations.

Other aspects are to check that they meet the characteristics for medical education in their country of origin and, subsequently, to obtain sponsorship notes (recommendations) from quality accreditation bodies. Some of the main ones are Mexican Council for Accreditation of Medical Education (COMAEM) for Mexico and Latin America, to mention one of them.

Dr. Hernández highlighted that the Universidad del Valle de México has integrated the World Directory of Medical Schools to seven of its ten medical schools distributed in different cities in Mexico: Zapopan, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Querétaro, Hermosillo, Reynosa and Saltillo.

In addition, there is a plan from the Academic Vice-Rectory and the National Directorate for the Medicine Program of this institution, to include the ten medical schools that are part of this house of studies.