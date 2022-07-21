Eminem’s Curtain Call 2 tracklist: will this be?

With the upcoming publication of Curtain Call 2 from Eminem scheduled for 5th August this year and the even more imminent reveal of the tracklist of the album by the artist himself, we want to try to bet on what could be the tracks belonging to the new one greatest hits of one of the most important rappers in history.

Let’s guess Eminem’s Curtain Call 2 tracklist

From a press release on the Eminem website it is clear that the album will contain the most important hits belonging to the time range from 2009 to the current year.

This means that the songs contained in this greatest hits will belong to studio albums such as Relapse, Recovery, The Marshall Mathers LP 2, Revival, Kamikaze and the two sides of Music To Be Murdered Bybut also some of the most important features of the last fifteen years, extracted from the joint album with Royce From 5’9 ″ titled Hell: The Sequel dating back to 2011, compilation tracks, movie soundtracks and three new songs.

So far the presence in the tracklist of the new songs has been confirmed The King & I in collaboration with Cee-Lo Green and belonging to the soundtrack of the new movie Elvis, the highly anticipated new featuring with Snoop Dogg titled From The D 2 The LBC and an unpublished piece with a still unknown title.

But now we can try to guess the remaining tracks based on the impact of these on the rap game, on the public’s love for them and therefore also on the consequent numbers:

Intro

A spoken intro will be almost inevitable to introduce an expected greatest hits, Em has often accustomed us to hilarious and important intros and interludes, so we can expect an opening and introduction track of the project with high probability.

Crack A Bottle (ft. Dr. Dre & 50 Cent)

This song marked the return of the three headed monster composed by Eminem, Dr. Dre And 50 Cent on a single song in 2009, causing an enthusiastic reaction from fans after the announcement. The song is contained in Relapse and has all the cards on the table to appear in the new greatest hits album.

Beautiful

One of Eminem’s most introspective tracks, extracted as a single from the album Relapse, moves far away from the album’s horrorcore vibe to give space to an important retrospective and reflection by the artist. The result is one of the rapper’s most exciting songs, which is also one of his most listened to and loved songs by the public.

Forever (with Drake ft. Kanye West & Lil Wayne)

The passage from Drake of 2009 it became in the collective imagination of Eminem’s law. The latter has in fact included it in the Refill edition of his album Relapse and became a cult of the genre, considered one of the best posse-cuts of those years, with the aforementioned Drake and Eminem trading bars with Kanye West And Lil Wayneall at their best.

Not Afraid

The hit that marked Eminem’s great and true comeback on the mainstream scene in 2010 is one of those unmissable songs within the collection of his best songs. The impact and success of this song are still felt today: on YouTube the official video of the song has more than one and a half billion views and has been certified diamond disc in the United States.

Love The Way You Lie (ft. Rihanna)

Another certified diamond disc in Em’s discography and with a music video almost on the threshold of 2.5 billion views is the one contained in the same album. Recovery. Love The Way You Lie marks the first highly anticipated collaboration between two of the most influential artists on the music scene. Eminem and Rihanna they have great chemistry on the track and the result is an immortal song that is sure to have a place in Curtain Call 2.

Space Bound

One of Eminem’s best love songs, featured on the album Recoveryhas become a classic also thanks to the treatment of a common theme such as love in an original key and with an excellent storytelling to which Eminem has accustomed us for a long time.

No Love (ft. Lil Wayne)

We might also find the quintessential anti-love song that sees Eminem and Lil Wayne swapping bars with great alchemy in a very successful tune that samples the classic What Is Love by Haddaway and has amassed hundreds of millions of streams and views across all platforms.

Lighters (with Royce Da 5’9 ″ ft. Bruno Mars)

The song of the Bad Meets Evilor the duo composed of Eminem and Royce Da 5’9 ″, has immediately become a great hit thanks to the presence of one of the most important pop singers of recent times, Bruno Mars. The song was supposed to be on the tracklist of Royce’s album, but then the two artists opted to release it as one of the flagship singles on their collaborative album titled Hell: The Sequel.

Fast Lane (with Royce Da 5’9 ″)

Another iconic song from the Bad Meets Evil project is the one entitled Fast Lanand that differs a lot from the more pop sounds of Lighters to give space to a frantic exchange of bars between Em and Royce that definitively marks their unparalleled chemistry that continues today to give us great music.

Berzerk

The first single from the album The Marshall Mathers LP 2 is a certified hit also thanks to the important hype it created for the sequel to a classic album. The song also marks the beginning of an important musical partnership between Eminem and Rick Rubin that we will find throughout the record dating back to 2013.

Rap God

If you were to define the word hit with a song from Eminem’s discography, many would choose this one. The impact that Rap God had in 2013 and in the years to come it is indescribable and unparalleled, it also marked his first song (almost) totally in extrabeat to have a global success and with fans all over the world who have tried to replicate it over the years.

The Monster (ft. Rihanna)

The Monster marks the second successful collaboration between Eminem and Rihanna, in the video of the song the Detroit rapper takes a dip in the past and in the song tries to fight against his demons and exorcise his past. This perfect combination of hit and introspective song will have a high probability of appearing in the tracklist of Curtain Call 2 by Eminem.

Best Friend (with Yelawolf)

Could be considered Eminem’s best feature in the past 15 years. Here we see his protege Yelawolf who sings two stanzas and a chorus and creates the hype for one of Eminem’s best stanzas of recent years, with an almost shouted delivery that is very reminiscent Recovery And MMLP2a pressing flow and an introspective text this could be one of the feat belonging to the album.

Medicine Man (with Dr. Dre ft. Anderson Paak & Candice Pillay)

Dr. Dre’s song featured on his most recent self-titled studio album from his hometown Compton has a dark and horrorcore vibe that sees two stanzas respectively by Dre and Em, in which the latter brings an indescribable energy with a text that is very reminiscent of those of his first and flow switches that remain etched in the mind.

River (ft. Ed Sheeran)

Probably the only real hit on the album Revival by Eminem of 2017, River sees Eminem dealing with important issues such as love affairs and abortion in three stanzas interspersed with a chorus of Ed Sheeran which contributes widely to the effective success of this piece. The song marks the first of three collaborations (so far) between the two artists and has racked up important numbers on all streaming platforms.

Lucky You (ft. Joyner Lucas)

Kamikaze of 2018 churns out an unexpected and appreciated collaboration between Eminem and Joyner Lucas. The two manage to create an impressive hit with a new sound and lyrical bars with modern and pressing flows by both artists.

Bankruptcy

The track certified platinum and the first single from the album Kamikaze marks the return of Eminem with a dry and brutal response to all those who criticized the previous album Revival. The song produced by Mike Will Made It and who sees Justin Vernon (of the Bon Iver) at the chorus caused various controversies by bringing us back the Eminem we knew.

Venom

The most important hit of Kamikaze it is also the main song of the film Venom of 2018. Here Eminem compares himself to the Marvel villain and creates a large-scale hit with three stanzas interspersed with the now iconic chorus.

Godzilla (ft. Juice Wrld)

With great probability we will find in the greatest hits what is his biggest hit of recent years and the most recent of this magnitude. Godzilla was pulled from the album Music To Be Murdered By in 2020 and was accompanied by an iconic music video directed by Cole Bennet for the channel Lyrical Lemonade with cameos from great characters such as Dr. Dre and Mike Tyson.

darkness

The first single from Music To Be Murdered By it is a song with a very introspective vibe with a text full of double entenders and an incredible storytelling with which Em once again manages to raise the bar and excite us.

Higher

We could close the tracklist of Curtain Call 2 of Eminem with what has been called the new by some critics Till I Collapse. Higher is an excerpt from the deluxe version that brings forward motivational themes and has been used for many sporting events. A new workout hit from Mr. Mathers!