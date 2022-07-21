Edge would return to WWE Raw with his Rated-R Superstar character

Edge has been away from WWE programming since the June 6 episode of Monday Night Raw, when his teammates Judgment Day they betrayed him after presenting Finn Bálor as the new member of the stable.

The company later confirmed that the fighter had suffered an “undisplaced orbital floor fracture” as a result of the savage attack, which is why he has been absent on television for all this time. Rumors indicated that Edge did not want to continue in the group, so the betrayal and injury story served his purpose.

Meanwhile, videos have been showing in recent weeks that could signal the imminent return of the WWE Hall of Famer. In this sense, during the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez responded to a fan’s question about whether Edge’s return to WWE Raw would result in the wrestler rejoining The Judgment Day. However, the journalist has reason to believe that Edge will return as his Rated-R Superstar persona.

“I think we already have Rated-R Superstar merchandiseso I’m pretty sure he’s going to come back as a Rated-R Superstar,” Alvarez noted. “Now, I don’t know if it will baby face or as heels“.

“I don’t think I’ll go back to Judgment Dayshe continued. “Especially since she left him. He left because he didn’t want to be involved with something creepy.but then they haven’t done anything creepy (with Judgment Day)” (transcript courtesy of WrestlingNews.co).

Fans are quite clear that the videos shown in the latest episodes of Monday Night Raw refer to Edge and his imminent return, although There are still several questions to be resolved, such as the meaning of the images shown or their intentions. Meanwhile, everything indicates that the superstar would make her return next Monday in the episode of the red mark that will take place at Madison Square Garden.

