earn up to 200 thousand pesos for retouching photos of ‘perrhijos’

Tiktoker exploits his graphic design skills and quits his job to start a business with ‘perrhijos’

At least 7 out of 10 jobs are created by some SME and there are just over 4 million 230 thousand entrepreneurs.

Entrepreneurship in Mexico represents just over 55 percent of the employment of young people over 15 years of age.

The current world health crisis and the growing armed conflicts have caused a growing financial uncertainty throughout the world, which causes hundreds of people to look for a way to obtain an economic income, either with extended working hours or undertaking, this being last one of the sectors that have benefited the most, thanks to the foundations of social networks and digital platforms, such is the case of a user of TikTokwho has gone viral this Dog Day for his hobby, this because points out that by retouching photos of puppies in Photoshop earn up to 100 thousand dollars bimonthly (just over 200 thousand pesos).

Entrepreneurship, within the new digital normality, can have an advantage, since the virality offered by social networks has encouraged SMEs increase, data provided by the National Entrepreneur Institute indicate that only in Mexico there are just over 4 million 230 thousand entrepreneurs; Similarly, the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) indicates that 7 out of 10 jobs in Mexico are created by an entrepreneur.

Such is the importance of entrepreneurs, within the national territory, that this sector is today one of the largest economic activities of Mexicans, so much so that data provided by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) indicate that, For every 100 pesos generated from Mexico’s GDP, 44 percent are generated by formal trade and the rest are informal. Similarly, the INEGI revealed that during 2021, the base of Mexicans aged 15 or more employed in the informal sector grew by at least 55.9 percent.

Dog Day: Earn up to 200 thousand pesos with photos of ‘perrhijos’

Whether you’re busy for fun or entertainment, hobbies can bring much more benefits than just having a good time, as one user of tik tokwho pointed out that thanks to his skills with the tool Photoshop, I decide to undertake and touch up pets, work that generated about 4 thousand dollars a year; nevertheless, Going viral on social media, the content creator now earns just over $100,000 in less than six months.

@seeingdoubleedits #glowup #transformation #transformationtuesday #digitalartist #dogartist #dogtok #fyp #foryou #dogsofttiktok ♬ original sound – mertsanimes

According to what has been pointed out, Helwege is a woman from Denver, who decided to leave her job in sales, where she had been for more than 10 years, to dedicate herself entirely to social networks and create Seeing Double Editswhere he is now dedicated to professional image editing for pet owners.

Other content creators have decided to quit their jobs to focus on creating content for social networks, whether within social or adult platforms, like Antonia Graham, who assures that she earns just over 10 thousand dollars a month to eat in front of the cameras.

For Internet users, knowing the success stories viralized by social networks allows to increase expectations and learn the ways of success to be able to start their own business, demonstrating the importance that the digital age plays today.

