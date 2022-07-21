Dune 2 will correct the one big mistake from the first movie

A newly revealed synopsis confirms that Dune 2 will correct the first film’s one big mistake by putting more emphasis on Zendaya’s Chani.

Dune 2 has begun filming and the plot synopsis hints that the sequel will correct the only mistake of the first film. After the huge success of Dune, che he has won six of the ten Academy Awards he was nominated forexpectation is high for the continuation of the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 book “Dune”.

The jerky ending saw the Paul Atreides by Timothée Chalamet join the Fremen to carry out his father’s plans to bring peace to Arrakis, a planet facing clan wars and spice control struggles.

Dune 2 will once again take place in the desert of Arrakis, an official synopsis foresees that the film firmly unites Paul with the warrior Freman Chani of Zendaya and the Fremen clan, leading them in the war against the Harkonnen and trying to take revenge after their attempt to destroy House Atreides.

For those familiar with Herbert’s original novel, the film will likely also be about Arrakis’ release and Paul’s mission to defeat Christopher Walken’s Emperor Padishah Shaddam IV, who should join forces with Baron Harkonnen of Dune.

While the first film focused primarily on Paul Atreides, the second chapter will take a more in-depth look at other characters, including Zendaya’s Chani. Although Chani narrated the opening words of Dune and appeared in Paul’s prophetic visions throughout the film, the character only appeared in person towards the end of the film.

Many were disappointed to see the beloved actress in only seven minutes of the two hours and 35 minutes in duration, especially since she was used a lot in the film’s promotions. This is probably because Dune mainly covers the first half of the book, while Chani is more relevant in the second half of Herbert’s novel.

As a result, the sequel is expected to cover the rest of the book, so Zendaya’s Chani will no doubt play a bigger role in Dune 2 by making up for the one big mistake from the first film.

What do we know about Zendaya’s role in Dune 2

Denis Villeneuve, director of Dune and its sequel, said that Chani will be the female lead in Dune 2 and will have a much bigger role than the first film.

She will return as a Freman warrior and will fight alongside Paul in the war against the Harkonnen. Chani will also go heavily into Paul’s story as his love interest, leading to a classic hero cliché: Paul will have to choose between the love of his life or prevent a terrible fate of the universe, which only he can foresee.

With the Dune sequel covering the rest of the novel and featuring Zendaya’s Chani more prominently in the Spice Battle on Arrakis, Dune 2 is making up for the first film’s one big mistake of not including the character more.

Dune 2 will continue filming in Italy, Budapest, Abu Dhabi and Jordan. In addition to Chalamet and Zendaya, much of the cast from the first film will return with Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Christopher Walken and others who will join the cast of the MCU for what will almost certainly be a phenomenal second chapter in Denis Villeneuve’s vision.