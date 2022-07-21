DC United vs Bayern Munich LIVE Today (1-5) | 07/20/2022

Bayern Munich’s high ball control remains. DC United is still looking for ways to generate damage and score another goal.

GGGGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLLLLLLLLLLL!!! After multiple rebounds Skage Lehland takes the opportunity to discount by DC United.

GGGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLLLLLLLLLLL!!! Joshua Zirkzee receives a filtered pass inside the box and scores Bayern’s fifth.

The second half starts.

We go into the break with an advantage of 3 goals for Bayern.

Another goal disallowed by Sadio Mané for being out of place, was the fifth.

Sadio Mané’s goal disallowed for offside.

Bayern continues to pressure DC from all corners of the pitch but the locals do not give in easily.

Yellow card for Donovan Pines.

The game stops to take a hydration break.

Bayern lowers the pressure a bit and DC United has managed to generate a couple of plays on offense but without danger against Manuel Neuer’s goal.

GGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLLLLLLL!!! Marcel Sabitzer’s shot from outside the box surprises the goalkeeper and is Bayern’s second.

As expected, Bayern is the absolute owner of the ball and continues to fight to increase the score.

GGGGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLLLLLLLLLL!!! Sadio Mané scores from eleven steps, the first for Bayern.

PENAL! Copado is knocked down inside the area and the maximum penalty is scored.

The match starts at Audi Field.

We are about to start the presentation of the match and the previous protocols.

This will be the first time that both teams face each other on the pitch. Although Bayern Munich is the wide favorite to stay with the victory, the Capitalinos will seek to take advantage of the lack of rhythm of the Germans to surprise them.

We’re just under an hour before the match between DC United and Bayern kicks off at Audi Field. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.

Bayern Munich starts its preseason in search of a new Bundesliga and Champions League title. The team has made great movements, among the casualties those of Robert Lewandowski, Niklas Süle and Corentin Tolisso stand out, but the board has known how to react in time and they have made up for these casualties with great players, Sadio Mané, Matthijs De Ligt and Ryan Gravenberch arrived. Bayern will continue to look for more reinforcements so that the team can compete in the best possible way in all European competitions. Last season, Bayern finished as champions in first place in the Bundesliga with 77 units, 8 points behind Borussia Dortmund. The Germans were eliminated in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals against Villarreal and in the second round of the DFB-Pokal against Borussia Mönchengladbach. So the goal is to have better results this year.

DC United continues with its regular season within the MLS, at the moment those from Washington are in the last position of the Eastern Conference with 18 units, after 5 wins, 3 draws and 11 losses. Their last game was on Saturday against Minnesota United, where they fell by a score of 2 to 0. The Capitalinos will seek to take advantage of the duel against Bayern to regroup as a team and fight for better results in the MLS. This season, the team has a good base led by Taxiarchis Fountas, Michael Estrada and Ola Kamara, so DC United may be one of the teams that can get closer to postseason positions and even get into the playoffs.