Cristiano Ronaldo, United awaits him and Atletico Madrid tempts him, but his son wears the Real jersey – Corriere.it

from Andrea Sereni

The Portuguese remains silent but on Instagram he claims his return to Sporting is “fake”. He said no to the pharaonic offer from Saudi Arabia, his future remains a puzzle

An open case: Cristiano Ronaldo unhappy, looking for a team that fulfills his ambitions, further and further away from Manchester United. His future is a puzzle. CR7 trains in his Lisbon, where he has been for a month now, with Sporting fans who dream of his return (and he denies). The split with United is clear: he deserted the retreat, he did not leave with the team for the summer tour in Thailand. “He was given an additional vacation period to deal with a family problem,” explained the English club. Behind there is more.

Cristiano, he left Juventus last summer, wants to play the Champions League, which remains his gripe, the competition with the best in the world, a group of players to which the Portuguese, 37, still feels he belongs. Ronaldo has therefore put himself on the market, listens to offers, is ready for a new adventure. But concrete proposals, for now, have not arrived. Thus Erik ten Hag, the United manager with whom CR7 has not tied, before the friendly with Crystal Palace professed serenity: «Cristiano is under contract until 2023 and has an option for another season. I think he can stay here even beyond next year, however I don’t look that far. He is training: we all know that he is an exemplary professional and that he will be fit when he comes back, probably for the first time in the championship ». And again: «I want to play in a certain way, one to which a top player can certainly contribute. And Ronaldo is our top player ».

Despite ten Hag’s apparent confidence, CR7 has the suitcase ready. He refused a pharaonic offer from Saudi Arabia, on Instagram he branded a Portuguese TV post that told of his return to Sporting as “fake news”. He expects a big one, but Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Barcelona and PSG took turns backing out

. It is not easy to take someone like Ronaldo on board, who attracts attention and balls, as well as requiring a still very rich engagement. At United he earns 29 million euros per season: to find a team that allows him to play (to win) the Champions League, he would also be willing to cut his salary. And there is a circumstance that has been fueling other rumors in the last few hours: at a concert in Madrid Georgina Rodriguez showed up with her children at Rosalia’s musical event. And here is the clue, revealed by Marca: little Mateo for the occasion, wore his father’s number 7 shirt. But the one worn … at Real Madrid. Many have not underestimated the detail that could hide a clear message also in terms of rumors related to the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo to the rivals of Atletico.

The last entry, from Spain, in fact tells of a interest from Atletico Madrid, who spoke with their agent Jorge Mendes. Cristiano has lived in Madrid for many years, he appreciates the city where he would gladly return, and he has a good relationship with Simeone. Atletico seem willing to make an attempt, even if trying to ask Manchester United for a discount for the card and Ronaldo himself for the engagement. A difficult but not impossible hypothesis. One of the last for Cristiano: he should pull back the Spanish club too, he could be forced to return to Manchester. By putting his talent at the disposal of the Europa League.