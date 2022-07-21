Cristiano Ronaldo to Napoli in the event of the sale of Osimhen to Bayern Munich: crazy idea of ​​the transfer market

The Naples has to contend with the assault of several European clubs to his star Victor Osimhen. In pole position it seems there is the Bayern Monaco, the Bavarians after having yielded Robert Lewandowski they are looking for someone who can replace the Polish striker. According to Claudio Raimondithe champions of Germany would have presented an offer to the Neapolitans of 120 million euros in an attempt to bring in Munich the Nigerian.

Given the importance of the offer, Napoli could hardly say no and it seems that the Azzurri management has already thought of his own substitute. Also according to the market expert reporter from Sportmediaset, Aurelio De Laurentis is willing to open a dialogue with Jorge Mendes to land Cristiano Ronaldo in the Campania capital. For now it is only one suggestion also because the real obstacle to the negotiation is not so much the money to buy it, but rather i image rights that the Neapolitan president is used to managing himself, but on which CR7 will hardly take a step back. The fact remains that his agent for several weeks has been looking for a new team to the Portuguese who has clearly expressed his will to leave the Manchester United.