Cristiano Ronaldo to Napoli and Osimhen to Bayern

Sportmediaset sensational market indiscretion Cristiano Ronaldo to Naples and Victor Osimhen to Bayern Munich. For some weeks now there has been talk of a possible arrival of Cr7 in the blue jersey. The Portuguese player is at odds with Manchester United and also wants to play the Champions League. Ten Hag new manager of the English would not oppose the sale of the player who at 37 is still looking for important stimuli to play at the highest levels. The Bayern temptation for Osimhen fueled the rumors of Ronaldo’s arrival in the Azzurri shirt, given that the German club has just sold Lewandowski to Barcelona and is looking for a replacement to match.

Ronaldo wants to the Champions with Napoli, Bayern on Osimhen

The news is relaunched by Claudio Raimondi of Sportmediaset who writes: ”AAt the moment it is only a suggestion for CR7 in Naples and we cannot speak of a real negotiation. Before starting to set up the first surveys for the Portuguese champion, it will be necessary to fit several pieces together and evaluate the feasibility, at an economic level, of the operation“. Ronaldo at Napoli and Osimhen at Bayern is a difficult but not impossible transfer market operation according to Sportmediaset.

First of all the German club has to invest over 100/110 million euros to buy Osimhen, given that De Laurentiis will not sell for less than that amount. In addition, Napoli should find an agreement with the Portuguese who is a living company. The problem of image rights must be overcome, but it could have been done with Dybala and it could also have been done with Cristiano Ronaldo. There remains the knot of the salary given that the blue club has set a ceiling of 3.5 million euros. An exception could be made, as we wanted to do for Koulibaly, to offer Cristiano Ronaldo 6 million euros per season, but they would still be ‘few’ in view of what the Madeira striker usually earns.