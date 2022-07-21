Cristiano Ronaldo makes one last desperate move to leave United: Mendes warns everyone

Cristiano Ronaldo is doing everything to leave Manchester United. The latest desperate move concerns the signing of him and has given Mendes a mandate to notify all interested clubs.

Ten Hag hasn’t looked in the eye yet Cristiano Ronaldo. While Manchester United is busy on his tour, the new England manager finds himself dealing with the case concerning the Portuguese champion. The most valuable player in his squad has never managed to coach him. Yet he has always reiterated that he wants to count on him, that he wants to base his technical project on Ronaldo’s class and consequently that he does not want to sell it. The same concept also reaffirmed by the company to the Portuguese but he never started the retreat deciding not to leave even for the tour officially for family reasons.

Actually Cristiano Ronaldo wants to play the Champions League as well at 37 years old has no desire to back down. Manchester, however, the competition with the cup with big ears cannot guarantee it. This is why Jorge Mendes has decided to start negotiations with several top clubs who have rejected Cristiano Ronaldo’s proposal. From the Real to the Bayern Monacopassing through PSG and Chelsea, without forgetting the hypotheses Rome and Naples, the Portuguese received several refusals, finding fertile ground only at Atletico Madrid, willing to sign him, but not at the figures he requested. The net 30 million per year frightens the Colchoneros leading CR7 to make a drastic choice.

Almost a move of desperation to try in every way to convince Atletico Madrid to sign him. Ronaldo has never hidden his desire to return to Spain, precisely in Madrid where at Real he wrote the most important pages of his career. According to CBS, Cristiano Ronaldo would be willing to make a significant cut in his salaryspecifically, 30%. His agent, Jorge Mendes, would have confirmed this to the teams discouraged by Cristiano’s salary, which he perceives 30 million net per year. A substantial reduction precisely to induce interested clubs to consider his engagement more easily.

For their part, Atletico Madrid, which currently have the best position to take over Cristiano, do not yet have the financial capacity to face his contract, as explained ‘As’. And while waiting for the fate of the ‘7’ to be clarified, United does not change the subject: their star is not for sale. It remains to understand what Ronaldo’s strategy will be while waiting for the Colchoneros who could take advantage of Morata just to get to the Portuguese striker. The Spaniard is Juventus’ great market goal that would like the former Real back to the team after the last part of last season in which he convinced Allegri. With that money, Atletico could try the assault on CR7.