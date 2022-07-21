converted 75% of purchases into ‘real currency’ – El Financiero

Tesla reported on Wednesday that the drop in bitcoin hurt its second-quarter earnings and that it converted about 75 percent of its purchases of the asset. in fiat currency.

conversions added $936 million in cash to the balance sheet, Tesla explained in its earnings release on Wednesday.

The automaker did not specify the size of the damage. Bloomberg Intelligence said on July 15 that the quarterly results could include a bitcoin-related charge of about $740 million.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, did not ‘stop talking’ about his interest in the bitcoin and dogecoin, and at one point allowed customers to buy the company’s electric cars with the cryptocurrency. He later discontinued the bitcoin payment option citing environmental concerns about its mining.

Bitcoin suffered Tesla’s decision as its value fell for the first time in three sessions. The cryptocurrency had gained around 4.2 percent in trading on Wednesday, but fell as much as 1.6 percent after Tesla’s announcement.

Musk’s company was one of the most recent to announce changes to its plans to the media for a recession in the US. The manufacturer laid off 200 workers when it closed a facility in San Mateo, California, in June.

CEO Elon Musk previously said the layoffs would be necessary in an increasingly unstable economic environment. In an interview with Bloomberg, added that about 10 percent of salaried employees will lose their jobs in the next three months, although the general workforce could be higher in a year. The company had 100,000 employees worldwide at the end of 2021.