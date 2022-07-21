Consumer Reveals Why Costco Grapes Taste Like Cotton Candy

Costco’s famous cotton candy-flavored grapes have already inspired other consumers, with videos amassing nearly 2 million views on TikTok.

In a study by Social Media Examiner, the firm found that the main benefits of social media marketing are increased leads, brand recognition, and increased web traffic.

A study by Sprouto Social and Lucid found that a brand is so important to the online consumer that it even motivates them to follow influencers who are brand ambassadors for these companies.

The consumer is the best influencer and when it comes to discovering why the famous grapes of Costco they taste like cotton of sugar, @ingdetusalimentos adds more than 200 thousand reproductions of a video where he reveals his arguments as to why this fruit acquired such a characteristic flavor.

There’s a study of PRWeekwhere the firm considered who are really effective in influencing social networks and within the study ordinary consumers were placed as the second most effective force of influence in networks, adding a 25 percentor, of impact on these channels, after journalists with a great presence in the media such as news anchors, with 26 percent of influence.

This influence is demonstrated not only with @ingdetusalimentos, but also with Karen Villanueva, who has nearly two million views on TikTokwhen he showed his reaction when tasting the famous grapes with the peculiar flavor that he buys in Costco.

This impact on networks has been crucial, at a time when brands seek to activate organic messages within social networks, where empathy with the audience has been crucial.

The former was seen in study conducted by Sprout Social Y lucidwhere it is noted that out of 8 options, the 20 percent of consumers said they follow an influencer for being an ambassador for brands that are relevant to their tastes.

This defines a very important challenge in communication and it is trust in the message that brands display on networks, as well as the impact they achieve through a consumer.

ocean-spray confirmed this maxim when Nathan Apodaca He appeared in a video where he was drinking his cranberry juice from the famous brand, while rolling on his skateboard.

The fact immediately became a case without waste, because from being a consumer who enjoyed his juice while filming, he became a brand ambassador, leading the company to sponsor him with all kinds of products, such as a truck.

The incident became a case without waste and bets on a very important element, understanding what is valid in networks and at what time, especially when mistakes are made.

Cotton Candy Flavored Grapes

@ingdetusalimentos adds more than 200 thousand reproductions in his account of TikTok With a very common consumer research exercise on networks, in his case he took on the task of knowing why Costco’s famous grapes taste like cotton candy.

The consumer explains that the grapes with that peculiar flavor are the result of work between The Graper and the International Fruit Geneticswhich combined two types of grapes, vitis vinifera and vitis labrusca, until now without details about which specific varieties were taken to find the fruit.

“The grapes are not genetically modified or injected with anything, they are just pollinated and the result is the super sweet notes of the grapes. cotton candycreating them in 1996 and launching them on the market until 2011″, he explained.

As Ing of your food, today the exercise of brands in social networks is based on a determining aspect, the content they create in social networks and that defines total activities in disciplines such as social media marketing, which is one of the most effective to generate leads, increase traffic and increase brand exposure, according to Social Media Examiner that in a study global rated them 69, 79 and 88 percent, respectively.

The role of the consumer in social networks grows and patents a very interesting resource, which is to be able to influence the position of a brand and the communication that follows this guideline has been increasingly formalized, with studies such as PRWeek, where notices the effectiveness of the ordinary consumer, when he influences a brand.

