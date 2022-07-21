Claudio Castagnoli talks about his choice for AEW over WWE

Last June at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Claudio Castagnoli made his debut as an All Elite Wrestling fighter after his famous departure from WWE in February.

For a while, the media speculated on what Castagnoli’s next step in wrestling would be, and eventually, the Swiss opted to sign with AEW. In an interview with NBC Sports Boston, the Blackpool Combat Club member was able to make review of his debut and his first weeks in the company, and mentioned that they have been unbeatable:

“I contacted them, and it happened when the time was right, which is how the best things happen. When it happens organically. This is how it ended up happening. I knew where I’d like to end and it happened one way… I don’t think I could have expected or written a better way to start.

I had been following AEW for a while, and when the time came for me to step back and take a look, I felt like it fit better in AEW and that there were more things to do in AEW in terms of challenges, in terms of people I want to work with.

There are so many people there that I haven’t wrestled with or haven’t wrestled with in a long time… That’s what I want to do and would have fun with. I always felt that when it was time to move on, I moved on. Same in the past. When I was in Ring of Honor, I thought, ‘Now is the time to make the move to WWE,’ and that’s what I did. I felt it now it was time to take the next step. I did and I’m very happy I did.”

In this way, Castagnoli explained the reasons for his decision and will seek to continue on the right foot in AEW and ROH. For now, this Saturday has a great opportunity to have a fight against Jonathan Gresham for the ROH World Championship in Death Before Dishonor. If he wins, he will get a Title that he never won in his previous stage in Ring of Honor.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the AEW news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.