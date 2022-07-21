Chris Hemsworth ‘trolls’ all of Spain with this cake









Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are one of the most enviable couples in the world celebrities. They have been together since 2010, secretly married in Indonesia, and now with three children in common, they are a large family. They live in Australia, and attend events and work engagements together whenever they get the chance. The last? the premiere of the last film starring the actor Thor: Love and Thunder. If we look at their social networks, we see that they give importance to family, sports and healthy living, and also to love. They have endless romantic photos, and in the last one, the actor has ‘trolled’ his wife to celebrate his birthday.

“ “

Elsa Pataky turned 46 on July 18, and her husband Chris Heamsworth, 38, has given her a cake with a great sense of humor. In the last snapshot that he himself has published, we see that Elsa and Chris have celebrated the birthday in privacy. They have done it with a personalized cake, with a great sense of humorand also dedicated to “everyone who speaks Spanish”.

“Merry Christmas” can be read in the dedication. In addition, the actor is humorous in congratulating him: “For all those who speak Spanish, you will notice that my Spanish has improved to a level of perfection with this beautiful birthday message for Elsa.”