Chris Hemsworth ‘trolls’ all of Spain with this cake
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are one of the most enviable couples in the world celebrities. They have been together since 2010, secretly married in Indonesia, and now with three children in common, they are a large family. They live in Australia, and attend events and work engagements together whenever they get the chance. The last? the premiere of the last film starring the actor Thor: Love and Thunder. If we look at their social networks, we see that they give importance to family, sports and healthy living, and also to love. They have endless romantic photos, and in the last one, the actor has ‘trolled’ his wife to celebrate his birthday.
Elsa Pataky turned 46 on July 18, and her husband Chris Heamsworth, 38, has given her a cake with a great sense of humor. In the last snapshot that he himself has published, we see that Elsa and Chris have celebrated the birthday in privacy. They have done it with a personalized cake, with a great sense of humorand also dedicated to “everyone who speaks Spanish”.
“Merry Christmas” can be read in the dedication. In addition, the actor is humorous in congratulating him: “For all those who speak Spanish, you will notice that my Spanish has improved to a level of perfection with this beautiful birthday message for Elsa.”
Your children go out Thor: Love and Thunder
The eldest daughter of the couple was born in 2012 in London and her name is India Rose. Later, in 2014, they became a large family with twins Tristan and Shasha. None of them know a world without Thorsince his father started in the Marvel saga in 2010.
Now, two of them have the opportunity to join the world of superheroes. And it is that India and one of the twins appear in the last installment of the saga, as confirmed by his father in an interview with journalist Kevin McCarthy. While one of the twins plays himself Thor as a childas can be seen in the teaser-trailer, her older sister fulfills the role of Love. But Chris Hemsworth is not the only actor in the film who has taken his children to the set: so did both Natalie Portman and Christian BaleIn addition to the director of Thor: Love and ThunderTaika Waititi.
They thus join the saga in which their parents have already appeared: Elsa Pataky It already appeared in its second installment, Thor: The Dark Worldin which dubbed Natalie Portman in the final kiss of the film.