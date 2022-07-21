CBS Sports: Cristiano Ronaldo is willing to cut his salary by 30%

Jorge Mendes made it clear to all the clubs he proposed the Portuguese to. Ronaldo is looking for a club where he does not have to bear the weight of the team

Bergamo 02/11/2021 – Champions League / Atalanta-Manchester United / photo Image Sport in the photo: Cristiano Ronaldo goal exultation

According to CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs, Cristiano Ronaldo has given his willingness to cut his salary by 30%. His agent, Jorge Mendes, has already communicated it to the various clubs to which he has offered it up to now, but in exchange he has received a refusal given the high cost of the Portuguese: today Ronaldo earns 30 million net a year.

In short, Ronaldo is increasingly willing to leave United, but obviously the market does not help him. Hence the idea of ​​giving up something.

CBS writes that Ronaldo not only wants a club to play the Champions League with, but also a team where the weight of events does not fall only on him. He seeks the support of the group, a project that still gives him the chance to win titles. A condition that he also considers essential to maintain his optimal form in view of the Qatar World Cup.

