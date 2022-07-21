Cameron Diaz reveals why she retired from acting

He was at the peak of his career, he was one of the most recognized names in Hollywood and his work both in front of and behind the cameras was extremely successful, but from one day to the next, little was known about him. Cameron Diaz. The actress was known to have started a relationship with benji madden and over the years it was announced that she had become a mother for the first time, but nothing was known about her return to the screens. A few months ago, she started showing up again. Giving interviews, having contact with her fans and even launching her own brand of wine, but the film projects are still not forthcoming. It has been now that in a chat with the comedian, kevin hartCameron has decided to reveal the reasons why he decided to move away from the screens.

at his show, Hart to HeartKevin asked her directly what had led her to quit acting. Cameron responded to the comedian that he could surely relate to what he experienced: “When you do something at a very high level for a long period of time, when you are the person who does this specific thing, you are the person on the screen. , you are the talent, everything around you, everything that is not that, has to be given to other people. So, different parts of my life, whether it’s my house, every aspect, from finances to handling me as a human being, not me as Cameron Diaz (I didn’t wear them). Cameron Diaz is a machine, but for my spiritual person, I realized that part of me that works at a high level was not enough.

About acting, he said: “It’s fun to do it, I love it, I love acting, I could go on forever… (but), I realized, I turned around and saw so many parts of my life that I wasn’t playing, that I wasn’t driving, that I couldn’t handle. Everything was so big, everything was massive.” The actress herself said that she was 40 years old when she had this epiphany, “I have a lot of amazing friends and I have a lot of amazing people who supported me for so long. And I really think it’s about the people you have in your life that help you keep things moving…(but) also there were people who were not always looking out for my best interests. And you don’t have time to see that, if you just move on”.

“I just wanted to make my life manageable for myself. My routine in a day is literally what I can take care of myself…I feel complete. I also met my husband, we started a family, all those things I didn’t have time for before.“, said. This resonates with what Cameron commented earlier this year on Yahoo Finances Presents: “I’m here now and it’s the most enriching thing I’ve ever done in my life. Having a family and being married and having my little nuclear family. It is simply the best. I don’t have what it takes to make a movie anymore, all my energy is here.”

Seven years without acting

Away from acting, Cameron has developed other projects in addition to forming his own family. In 2013 and 2016 he wrote two books in which he talks about aging and body movement. In 2020 he launched his organic wine, Avaline, and he is also known to have invested in biotech companies. And although there was a time when she lived completely away from the spotlight, in recent years she has allowed herself one or another appearance, for example, with her former companions from Charlie’s Angels, with whom she continues to have a great relationship.

